Mason Couple's Son Aims Big, Gets Admission in IIT

Sukram Baberia grew up in an atmosphere where getting a higher education was an uphill task. He not only dreamt of building a better future for himself but also made it true.

Baberia, who belongs to a tribal village in Dahod, has secured a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kharagpur, The Times of India reported. He used to help his parents, who work as masons, in lifting bricks at construction sites in Ahmedabad.



Sukram (21) holds a B.Tech degree in Biotechnology from Navsari Agriculture University. He started preparing for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) after completing his bachelor's degree, following which he got success and was placed in one of the premier institutes. Sukram will now pursue MTech in Agriculture Biotechnology.

Tribal Background

Sukram was like any other boy who came from a tribal background. He studied in a government school till the eighth standard and later took admission in a grant-in-aid school. After passing his 10th standard from a village school, he got admission in Adarsh Residential School, run by the state government at Dahod. In 2017, he registered himself at Aspee Shakilam Biotechnology Institute, Surat for higher studies.



"My elder brother and some peers motivated me to study science," he told TOI. Baberia is not alone in home in terms of education; his elder brother Nitesh too is pursuing a diploma in medical laboratory technology. He also has three sisters.



The aspiring engineer continued to help his parents at construction sites until the first three years of his graduation course to fulfil the family's financial needs. However, he stopped going to work in the fourth year to focus on his studies.



"I did not take any classes or coaching for the exams and prepared on my own," he told TOI.



Regarding his future plans, Sukram says he might probably take a job through campus placements. Conducting researches and doing a doctorate is also in his mind.

