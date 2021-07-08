Girl's Bravery Prevents Robbery At ATM In Madhya Pradesh

Isha Khandelwal — a girl from Madhya Pradesh — prevented a robbery attempt, leading to his arrest. The incident took place in broad daylight in the Dussehra maidan area of Ujjain. Isha had gone to withdraw money from an SBI ATM. When she came out of the ATM, the accused tried to rob them.

In defence, Isha punched the robber, and he fell on the spot. Following this, she shouted for help and gathered people. The people caught the robber and handed him to the custody of the police.

Isha was accompanied by her elder sister Nikita and her son. After stepping out of the ATM, she was counting the money. That is when the robber grabbed her from behind and tried to snatch the money. In defence, Isha hit the robber hard in his stomach with her elbow. The robber fell to the ground.

Help From People

Following this, both the sisters screamed to call people for help. The nearby people gathered and caught the robber. They immediately dialled 100 and reported the incident to the police.

In Isha's words, "With the help of people nearby, we caught the robber and informed the police by dialling 100. I was hurt by the robber's knife, but I did not let him escape," reported News18.

Response From Police

On receiving the report, the police from Madhav Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and arrested the robber. The accused youth was identified as a resident of the Valmiki Colony of the city named Dipesh Khonde.

Currently, the police are interrogating Khonde. Sub Inspector Mahendra Makashre applauded this act of courage. He said that both the girls had shown immense bravery.

Increasing Crime Rate

However, this robbery attempt is not random. India has been seeing an increase in crime rates for quite some time now. Experts have hinted at this being an impact of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns.

Research on the impact of unemployment on criminal motivation between 1978–2005 in the US reveals a consistent relation between unemployment rates and rates of property crimes like robbery and theft. In India, unemployment rates had increased exponentially from 7% pre-lockdown to 27.11% in April 2020.

An analysis of FIR reporting in Bihar (which has the lowest population to police ratio in the country) shows a higher occurrence of economically motivated crimes in the red zones (highly lockdown-restricted areas), attributing to the higher number of business closures and job losses.

