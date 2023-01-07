All section
Visually Impaired 18-Year-Old School Girl Strikes Gold With Javelin At National Athletics Championships

Uplifting
Visually Impaired 18-Year-Old School Girl Strikes Gold With Javelin At National Athletics Championships

Gujarat,  7 Jan 2023 5:40 AM GMT

Madhi Rathwa, a student at Surabhi Lions Blind School, has been involved in athletics since she was little. She had competed in shotput and javelin events in her community, following which her school spotted her talent and put her under a coach.

Madhi Rathwa, an 18-year-old schoolgirl, won a gold medal in the javelin throw at the National Athletics Championships organised by the Indian Blind Sports Association in Delhi on December 14. A native of Odd village in Chhota Udepur of Gujarat, the teenager derived her inspiration from Neeraj Chopra and his heroics in the javelin in the last concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win a national gold medal despite her visual impairment.

The Times Of India reported that Madhi said she was ecstatic to have received a gold medal at the national level after travelling 15 metres to throw the javelin. She also credited her school and sports coach, Vishram Gadhvi, for her first significant accomplishment.

Idolising Neeraj Chopra

Madhi is a student in Class 8 at Surabhi Lions Blind School and has been involved in athletics since she was a little child. She had competed in shotput and javelin events in her community, following which her school spotted her talent and put her under a coach. After that, she shifted to Vadodara and started learning the sport professionally.

The teen initially struggled with the training, but an hour of practice every day helped her gain strength. She also participated in competitions at the district level and the Khel Mahakumbh. The school management then urged her to participate in the Indian Blind Sports Association's national championships. Idolising Neeraj Chopra, she is currently getting ready for international competitions.

According to Hina Nayak, Madhi's teacher, she was admitted to the school five years ago and had 80 per cent visual loss, but she has never let it affect her passion for athletics. They also pushed her to participate in more challenging competitions in the future.

Largest Sporting Event For The Blind

The largest sporting event in the nation for people who are blind and visually impaired, the 22nd Usha National Athletics Championship for the Blind, got underway on December 14 at the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

Along with officials from several states, including Tripura, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, a record 550 visually impaired athletes took part in the competition.

The Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA) hosts the competition every two years to honour the nation's true athletes and provide them with the platform to showcase their prowess. Over 336 prizes were awarded across various disciplines over the tournament's duration.

Also Read: On World Braille Day, Know How This Frenchman Transformed Lives Of Blind & Visually Challenged People

Madhi Rathwa 
Gold Medal 
National Athletics Championship 
Neeraj Chopra 
Indian Blind Sports Association 
Javelin Throw 

