"Make Your Passion Your Career": Woman Quits Full-Time Job To Travel, Inspires Netizens
Writer: Aakanksha Jetley
She is a passionate creative writer aspiring to be a journalist. An avid reader, writer-performer, and appreciator of poetry who is in complete awe of everything art. She closely follows all updates related to politics, lifestyle, travel, and the entertainment industry.
India, 19 May 2023 9:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Aakanksha Monga quit her job at LinkedIn in 2022 to chase her dream job of traveling the world full-time. In a tweet that has gone viral, she shared how her journey has been in the last year.
It is often said that success will follow if you follow your passion, yet in a world where stability trumps passion, people often choose their 9 to 5 careers. While only a few dare to break the norm and pursue their heart's desire. A similar story about a Delhi-based woman quitting her work to pursue her genuine passion, travel, has gone viral on the internet. She left her job in 2022 and reflected on it a year later.
Aakanksha Monga, who is now a content creator, shared her story via Twitter on May 17. "I quit my job at LinkedIn," she wrote. "Last year, on this very date. When I left, I promised to give myself 1 year to focus on my passion and travel the world full time." She went on to say that she was really exhausted, worked alone, and had approximately 2,50,000 Instagram followers.
According to her LinkedIn page, Monga worked as a Creator Manager Associate at the company for six months, from January to June 2022. In a different tweet, Monga compared her journey one year later. She claims to have "followed her truth." "1 year later: 250K TO 700K+ community, Travelled across 12 countries (8 of them solo! ), Built a team of 6 people, TravelAMore!, Shot & posted 300+ videos, Worked with 30+ brands," she said in the post.
Furthermore, Monga admitted that she is still burnt out and needs to work longer hours, as per a report in NDTV
Netizens Inspired By Her Post
The viral post has received over 201.6K views and over 2000 likes, with countless netizens impressed by her journey ." Make your passion your career, and you will always excel!" "Congratulations," a user wrote. While another user said, "Your story is damn inspiring."
A fourth person expressed concern about the creator's lifestyle, asking, "How do you manage your travel expenses without earning?" How do you keep your good blood report by eating out all the time?"
