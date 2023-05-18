Unbelievable! Waiting Time For Uber Ride In Bengaluru Stuns Twitter Users

All section
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka,  18 May 2023

The auto-rickshaw appeared to be 24 km from the pickup point, and the wait time was 71 minutes, the same as the flight time from Delhi to Jaipur.

Residents of Bengaluru often share stories about traffic jams, workplace culture, and other aspects of their city life. Many instances have been shared earlier about how the residents suffers from traffic congestion during peak hours, forcing commuters to express their frustrations on social media. In one such incident, Anushank Jain, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of an auto ride request on the Uber app.

Though the driver accepted the trip, the screenshot garnered much attention on social media due to the waiting time. The auto-rickshaw appeared to be 24 km from the pickup point, and the wait time was 71 minutes, the same as the flight time from Delhi to Jaipur, according to a report in Times Now

The caption on the Twitter post said, "Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru." However, according to Jain's response, the driver canceled the ride request within one minute.

Netizens Left Stunned

Netizens were also taken aback by the excessive wait period and responded with amusing comments. Some people even went so far as to call him lucky. This is because finding a cab at peak hours is nearly impossible, and the fact that he did, despite the exceptionally long wait, is something to be thankful for. Take a look


Another user stated, "This tweet screenshot should be sent to all respected HR managers of "work from office" companies in Bengaluru," while another wrote, "Normal Day in Bengaluru."



"I guess it's time we move to Tier 2&3 cities or rural areas. Higher productivity, low cost of living, and ease of living. MNCs should start thinking of employee convenience," said another.



Also Read : A Step Forward Towards Equality! Same-Sex Couples Granted Adoption Rights In Taiwan

Bengaluru 
Bengaluru traffic 
Uber Auto 
Twitter 

