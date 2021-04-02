Uplifting

Wife Of Late Professor Donates Flat To IIT-Bombay In Accordance With Her Husband's Will

Nina Kar (82) donated her one-bedroom flat in Powai last week. She revealed that it was her husband, Professor Subir Kar's will to pass on their property to the institute where he had served for over 30 years.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   2 April 2021 10:12 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rajath
Wife Of Late Professor Donates Flat To IIT-Bombay In Accordance With Her Husbands Will

Image Credits: The Times of India

An 82-year-old widow of an IIT-Bombay professor who passed away in 2001, handed down her property to the institute in a first-of-its-kind donation.

According to The Times of India, Nina Kar donated her one-bedroom flat in Powai last week. She revealed that it was her husband's will to pass on their property to the institute where he had served for over 30 years. She, however, refused to reveal the monetary value of the property.

Professor Subir Kar was a well-known researcher in fluid mechanics and had reportedly helped in setting up the biomedical engineering programme at the premier institution. In 1962, he joined the university after completing his education and was married in 1963. For three decades, the campus was home to the couple. They do not have children.

"He served IIT for so long that he always wanted to give back to the institute. When he suffered his first attack in the 1990s, he made his will bequeathing everything he belonged to the institute after my lifetime. I fully supported his decision," said Nina Kar.

"The will was drawn up before he passed away. I have only handed over the official document now. After my death, the property will go to the institute," Nina added.

IIT-B Director Subhasis Chaudhuri appreciated the kind gesture. He said, "What they have done for the institute is sort of pathbreaking...For our institute, it the first, and we hope many others will follow suit to help us achieve excellence."

The institute will set up a chair in his name in the mechanical engineering department.

Also Read: 'This Place Accepts Us Without Looking Down Upon Us': Abandoned Patients Find Joy In Leprosy Colonies

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian