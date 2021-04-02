Wife Of Late Professor Donates Flat To IIT-Bombay In Accordance With Her Husband's Will

An 82-year-old widow of an IIT-Bombay professor who passed away in 2001, handed down her property to the institute in a first-of-its-kind donation.

According to The Times of India, Nina Kar donated her one-bedroom flat in Powai last week. She revealed that it was her husband's will to pass on their property to the institute where he had served for over 30 years. She, however, refused to reveal the monetary value of the property.

Professor Subir Kar was a well-known researcher in fluid mechanics and had reportedly helped in setting up the biomedical engineering programme at the premier institution. In 1962, he joined the university after completing his education and was married in 1963. For three decades, the campus was home to the couple. They do not have children.

"He served IIT for so long that he always wanted to give back to the institute. When he suffered his first attack in the 1990s, he made his will bequeathing everything he belonged to the institute after my lifetime. I fully supported his decision," said Nina Kar.

"The will was drawn up before he passed away. I have only handed over the official document now. After my death, the property will go to the institute," Nina added.

IIT-B Director Subhasis Chaudhuri appreciated the kind gesture. He said, "What they have done for the institute is sort of pathbreaking...For our institute, it the first, and we hope many others will follow suit to help us achieve excellence."

The institute will set up a chair in his name in the mechanical engineering department.

Also Read: 'This Place Accepts Us Without Looking Down Upon Us': Abandoned Patients Find Joy In Leprosy Colonies