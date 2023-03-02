Fighting Their Way! Kudumbashree To Train Women As Martial Arts Instructors

With gender violence cases rising by the day, self-defence lessons were often taught to women as a way to protect themselves in the face of danger. Self-defence, which is often introduced as an empowering concept, was the need of the hour for many women to ensure a safer surrounding.-

Changing the way it's viewed, the Kudumbashree Mission, along with Sports Kerala Federation (SKF), will now train women in martial arts to become stronger and find a profession as a martial arts instructor.

Martial Arts Turn Income Generator

Kudumbashree, the women empowerment programme implemented by the Kerala state's Poverty Eradication Mission, will be uplifting women and girl children in a differential way this International Women's Day. While the self-help group has been providing self-defence training to several women and children, for the first time, they would be directing their efforts to mould them as professional instructors.

Through this, they provide women with the space to defend themselves and also create job opportunities out of it. Like the old saying, "you educate a woman, you educate a generation," the members would go on to train women and children across the state in martial arts. Kudumbashree hopes to churn out around 450 professional women martial art instructors through this project. It is expected to be implemented in three phases after officially launching on International Women's Day (March 8).

Building From 2 Fighters To 10,000

In its first phase, the project would see a 25-day intensive martial arts training programme for two women from each district in Kerala. The 28 women would undergo training at the Vattiyoorkavu shooting range in Trivandrum. Kudumbashree is currently identifying women who already know martial arts and will offer them a finishing programme to make them master trainers.

According to an official from SKF, after the women finish their training, they would coach 30 women in each district. The training programme for the auxiliary group is expected to last around a year. As per a The New Indian Express report, the district-level coaching offered by the two master trainers would help them earn a livelihood. By the third phase, Kudumbashree plans on expanding its martial arts training sessions to at least 10,000 women.

