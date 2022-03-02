Central Government Plans Self-Defence Classes For Girls And Women In Shelter Homes

The Central Government has introduced self-defence classes for women living in shelter homes. It is a part of their efforts to make self-defence an integral part of facilitating safety for women in the country. Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani, announced an event in New Delhi stating that the government will execute its execution plans.

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, the government has announced a week filled with various activities to celebrate Indian women coming from different walks of life. The plan will be formulated by the Bureau of Police Research and Department and the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development that will be introduced in various government-run facilities around India.

'One Stop Crisis' Centres

Deccan Herald quoted Irani from the event. She said, "If a woman is trained well, she can fight for herself even in violent conditions. We enable all One-Stop Crisis (OSC) Centres across the country to carry out demonstrations and special interventions for safety training centres." Such centres are covered under the government's 'Sakhi' scheme that provides care to women suffering from gender-based violence. The temporary shelter homes called 'Swadhar Greh' provide medical aid, psycho-social and legal counselling and police facilitation and have been operational since 2015.

The safety training modules will be carried out by collaborating with state and central police organisations. First, the classes will be given to girls in child care centres in 30 batches. There are 9589 childcare institutions and 6368 children's homes where the girls currently live. Before starting the classes, the authorities want to map them. After this, women and ministry staff in the crisis centres around the country will be given the necessary training.

Currently, the Ministry of Education organises such classes for adolescent girls under the 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme. ₹3000 a year are provided by the Centre to execute the lessons.

