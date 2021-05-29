Pictures Of Kerala's Beautiful Primary Health Centre Goes Viral, Netizens In Awe

Palak Agrawal
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has, in a short while, revealed the collapsing and pitiful condition of the healthcare infrastructure in the country. It would be no exaggeration to say that it is in ruins. Multiple reports have highlighted the poor condition of the government-run health care centres.
With dilapidated buildings, lack of equipment and medical supplies, and shortage of personnel to run the operations, these centres have failed to cater to the needs of the commoners.
In several villages in Bihar, abandoned centres that have now been turned into cow sheds. Such infrastructural gaps have resulted in a lack of awareness among the locals regarding the virus and the vaccination drive.
However, pictures of a primary health centre (PHC) in Kerala's Naripatta village are being widely circulated on social media and for the right reasons. Twitter user Ravi Nair shared the images of the well-built centre surrounded by coconut trees and potted plants.
The centre, which appears to be recently inaugurated, also has a separate play area for kids.
