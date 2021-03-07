Kerala: Lady Officers To Take Charge Of Police Stations On International Women's Day

Women police officers will take over station house officers' duties (SHOs) in Kerala's police stations on International Women's Day on Monday. On the day, lady officers will run the maximum number of police stations. On Saturday, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, in an order, said that women officers would operate police stations with women inspectors and police inspectors, The Hindu reported. If the police department has more than one sub-inspector, its services would be ensured in nearby police stations. District police chiefs are directed to take necessary steps to deploy women senior civil police officers and civil police officers in stations that do not have enough women officers. Under the guidance of SHOs, these officers will interact with the public to resolve their grievances. Public relations officers in the stations on the day should be women personnel as far as possible. Woman commandos will be on duty in the Chief Minister's escort vehicles on Monday. They will also be deployed at the Chief Minister's official residence, Cliff House in the capital. Women police officers will be deployed in highway patrol vehicles on the day. As part of the department's gender empowerment programmes, five female officers from each division will be recognised for their achievements in fields such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), crime investigation, beat patrolling, pink patrol, and traffic control.

