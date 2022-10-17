All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Diwali Lamps Bring Hope As Kashmiri Youth Revives The Craft Of Dal Gate Pottery In The Valley

Image Credits: Unsplash and Unsplash 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Diwali Lamps Bring Hope As Kashmiri Youth Revives The Craft Of Dal Gate Pottery In The Valley

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir,  17 Oct 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Glazed pottery, a craft that has been practiced in Kashmir, has very few people carrying it on as a tradition. Two graduates from the valley decided to get their hands dirty and keep the dying art alive.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Glazed pottery, also known as Dal Gate pottery, is a traditional craft that has been practised in Kashmir for years. Over 500 families were involved in this craft and used to bring to the market glazed tiles, tablewares, vases, and other artistic products. However, very few people carried it along in the next generations.

Among those few who did, are the graduates Mohammad Umar and Kumar. Apart from keeping the pottery market alive with their products, they have been slowly reviving the industry by teaching the art to the youth of the valley.

Festivities Brings In Demand For The Art

With the Diwali celebrations nearing, a few artisans like Kumar and Umar have been busy with the mass orders for "diyas" (earthen lamps).

Kumar, a 27-year-old commerce graduate from Nishat, says that it is challenging to revive the age-old-craft, but he is looking forward to bringing it back to the valley. With a recent order from a dealer in Kulgam district for about 15,000 lamps for Diwali, his business is slowly looking up. It has brought up hopes of reviving the art form as well as monetise out of it.

While the deadline to have them delivered to the market is short, he has not rushed into creating substandard products and has been taking his time to make sure that every final product has the artistic finish.

Each product reaches the market after a long process of moulding the lamps on the wheels, drying, clay firing, and adding the final touch. A report by the FirstPost quoted him saying, "This is an art. I have to make sure the product is absolutely fine".

Bringing In Families To Revive The Culture

Pottery has been an inevitable part of the Kashmiri culture for a long time, and now has less than 50 families engaged in the craft. Speaking about this, Kumar said, "I am trying my best to involve more families and while I have succeeded in bringing back six of them, it is a tough challenge".

Kumar had made it to the news earlier as well for his efforts to teach the skill to the youth. He himself had learned the art from an octogenarian and is now doing his bit into translating it to the coming generations.

However, he feels that with added support from governmental bodies, the art form could go to much bigger heights and help a community grow. His family has also been a part of the artistic community for years, but they were only able to venture into a wider market after Kumar's efforts to revive the craft.

Now they have been manufacturing a whole lot of items with a glaze that Kumar prepares himself using waste glass, lead in used battery cells and powdered waste copper metal. These items are then sold at their family shop around the Hazratbal area of the city.

Having been involved in the field for quite a while now, Kumar says that there is a growing demand in the market for glazed pottery, but very few people are involved in its crafting. On some days the demand is too huge to be met by the existing artisans as well.

Kumar, however, hopes that once the art form is restored to how it was in the yesteryears, at least one pottery item will grace every house in the Kashmir valley and beyond.

Also Read: 'Country's Pencil Village': Here's How India Wrote Their Self-Reliance Through This Small Village's Contributions

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Kashmiri Art 
Dal gate pottery 
Traditional Art 
Diwali diyas 

Must Reads

Diwali Lamps Bring Hope As Kashmiri Youth Revives The Craft Of Dal Gate Pottery In The Valley
Improvement In Health Infrastructure, Increase In Medical Seats: What Led To Growth Of Medical Education In India?
Old Video From 2018 Circulated As Recent Incident Of A Crowd Rushing To UP-PET Exam Centres
Viral Message Circulates Misleading Info About Educational Status Of Bihar Ministers; Check The Facts Here
Similar Posts
Inspiring Journey! Know How APJ Abdul Kalams Former Driver Became College Lecturer In Tamil Nadu
Uplifting

Inspiring Journey! Know How APJ Abdul Kalam's Former Driver Became College Lecturer In Tamil Nadu

The Logical Indian Crew
Air Force Wives Welfare Association Sets Guinness World Record By Knitting Woollen Caps For Needy
Uplifting

Air Force Wives Welfare Association Sets Guinness World Record By Knitting Woollen Caps For Needy

The Logical Indian Crew
Quick Heal Journey: From Earning Rs 400 By Repairing Calculators To Owning Multinational Software Company
Uplifting

Quick Heal Journey: From Earning Rs 400 By Repairing Calculators To Owning Multinational Software...

The Logical Indian Crew
Global Movement In Menstruation Education: Menstrual Health Hub Gets New Leadership, Set To Reimagine Future
Uplifting

Global Movement In Menstruation Education: Menstrual Health Hub Gets New Leadership, Set To...

The Logical Indian Crew
Inspiring! Bihar Man Becomes Assistant Professor At Same University Where He Worked As Peon
Uplifting

Inspiring! Bihar Man Becomes Assistant Professor At Same University Where He Worked As Peon

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X