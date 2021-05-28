Following Social Distancing, Lockdown Norms, This Karnataka Village Becomes COVID Free

A gram panchayat in Karnataka's Yellapur taluk, Mavina Mane, has set an example by successfully tackling the COVID crisis by ensuring social distancing and adherence to lockdown norms. The panchayat that had earlier reported over 100 cases is now completely free from COVID.

The district in-charge minister Shivaram Hebbar on Wednesday, May 26, personally visited the panchayat and congratulated the authorities for successfully containing the coronavirus infection.



Mavina Mane, a tiny panchayat with just seven villages, has shown others to find one's own way forward, especially during difficult times, without waiting for any assistance. The remote village is situated near the Western Ghats.

"If I go to Bengaluru from Uttarakhand Kannada, not a single toll booth or Checkpost will stop me, but in this gram panchayat, I was asked to stop six times. This is how they strictly follow the lockdown rules," Hebbar told The New Indian Express.

He further added that if all the villages strictly follow COVID-19 norms and help themselves, then the burden on the government will be eased.

Though the panchayat has just 500 houses, the outbreak resulted in 108 cases. During the second wave, there were 15 residents who tested positive for the virus. The villagers were shocked as they had managed to keep the situation in control during the first wave.

Gopal Krishna Hedge, a member of the task force in the panchayat, informed that after a wedding held in Malavalli village, 15 guests developed symptoms on April 19. The numbers soon rose to 108, he added. However, the panchayat took swift action and formed a task force with its own people.

Panchayat President shared that the task force fixed several check posts so that people will not be able to take out their vehicles and outsiders will not enter their village unless there is an emergency.

Further, the Mavina Mane Sahakara Sea Sangha, a cooperative society and a few donors came forward to ensure that groceries and other essential commodities were supplied to every household in the village. The PDOs, health department staff and others were assigned to ensure medical aid, testing and regular monitoring of the COVID patients.

Apart from this, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and some health department staff regularly visited houses almost every day to check oxygen levels, temperatures and if anyone had any COVID-related symptoms.

Around a hundred patients in the panchayat have recovered from COVID-19 and the last eight persons are already on the path of recovery.

