Karnataka Bus Cleaner Aged 24 Dies In Accident, Parents Donate His Organs

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Dr Sudhakar K, Unsplash

Uplifting
Karnataka,  14 July 2022 3:45 AM GMT

The deceased's parents have decided to donate his heart valve, liver, kidney, and retina to the needy. After this gallant gesture of the parents, the state's health minister, Dr K Sudhakar, recognised the contribution.

The 24-year-old young man, Naveen Kumar, worked as a bus cleaner in a college in Doddaballapur, Karnataka. He comes from a small village, Balakuntahalli near Nandi Hobli, Chikkaballapur. Last week, Kumar met with an accident and got severely injured, due to which his parents admitted him to a hospital. Following three days after the accident, Kumar took his last breath. His parents have now decided to donate his organs in a noble deed that can save someone's life.

The deceased's parents have decided to donate his heart valve, liver, kidney, and retina to the needy. After this gallant gesture of the parents, the state's health minister, Dr K Sudhakar, recognised the contribution. He expressed his condolences and lauded the family through a three-tweet thread.

"The generosity of Naveen's parents, who decided to donate their son's organs despite the pain of losing him, is truly exemplary. Naveen's liver, kidney, heart valve, and retina have been transplanted and will give life to others. This is the second organ transplant in the trauma care department of Victoria Hospital in the last 15 days. Congratulations to the Vitality team," the minister Twitted.

Netizens Praised The Family

After the incident came to the notice of everyone, the internet users lauded the gallant gesture of his parents. A user wrote, "May, the soul of Naveen, who benefitted few people through organ donation, posthumously rest in eternal peace. May God give strength to his family to bear the pain. Thanks to the doctors who have successfully transplanted organs into others."

Another user took to Twitter and said, "A true hero! Those who are alive even after death are those who have donated their organs after their death. Parents are the ones who have to contribute to such a worthwhile task. May, the soul of Naveen Kumar, who is indirectly responsible for such a good deed, rest in peace."

Also Read: Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers

Karnataka 
Naveen Kumar 
Organ Donation 

