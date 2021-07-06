Green Investment! Karnataka Entrepreneur Converts 21-Acre Barren Land Into Dense Forest

Suresh Kumar — a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur bought 21-acre barren land in Sagar in Karnataka's Shivamogga district ten years back. Now, the land has transformed into a dense, natural forest, owing to his initiative to add forest cover to the region.

Collaboration With Environmentalist



Kumar executed this successfully with the help of distinguished environmentalist Akhilesh Chipli.

Chipli noted that this forest has been named 'Usha Kiran' (meaning 'sun rays of the morning') and is a green initiative model. The previous landowner harvested Acacia and eucalyptus trees, following which Kumar purchased the land. He then asked Chipli to dedicate the land to serve society.

Chipli requested for the land to be used to create a natural forest, reported ANI.

Frequenting Visitors

After struggling for 10 years, the barren land shaped into a natural forest, having species native to the Western Ghats. Now it has become a centre of study for students and environmentalists.

Bird photography enthusiasts visit the place, and all the visitors promise to develop private forests in their native as well. "This model is relevant today in the Western Ghats region to save native flora and fauna," Chipli said.

He also mentioned that only a few varieties of trees in the forest were planted initially by them. Most of the trees have grown naturally.

"Most of the plants naturally growing here. We are just protecting it. It is a beauty of the Western Ghats forest," the environmentalist added.

