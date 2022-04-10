Embracing Heritage! Dharmarayaswamy Temple Priests Visit Dargah Marking Beginning Of Karaga Festival

Amid the ongoing political rift in Karnataka, a ritual exemplifying inter-religious legacy was held on April 7 (Thursday), marking the beginning of the 11-day Karaga festival on the night of April 8 (Friday) at the historical temple with visits to the houses of all the chief priests.

The Dharmarayaswamy Temple looks after the festivities of the Karaga festival. On invitation from the Muslim clerics, a group of priests from the temple visits Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet to pay their respects to the late Sufi saint Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan on the evening of the beginning of the festival.

Priest Jnanendra Swami, the epicentre of the festival, who has been carrying the Karaga for the last decade, visited Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah on Thursday and greeted Muslim devotees.

Historical Significance

According to the beliefs, over 200 years ago, when the Sufi saint Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan was said to be alive, he had sought the blessings of the Karaga procession.

Chalakari J Chethan, one of the 'Veera Kumaras' at the festival, said, "It is believed that saint Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan sought blessings of the Karaga procession when he was said to be alive over 200 years ago. He was supposedly dealing with some physical ailments, and legend has that the Karaga cured him. Since then, he visited and participated in the festival and asked his followers to keep the tradition alive after he passed away," quoted The Times of India.

The temple was housed within what was once Bengaluru chieftain Kempegowda's forts. People from various religions and communities resided there, including the Sufi saint and other Muslim families.

After the saint passed away, his followers built the dargah. According to devotees of the Karaga and Dharmarayaswamy temple, this tradition of the dargah visit has been in effect for over a century.

The Karaga procession constitutes a 20 km long walk. The 'Veera Kumaras' are given the responsibility of safeguarding this procession which marks the festival's completion. They walk along the procession, clad in traditional dhotis and waving traditional swords. Usually, the 11-day Karaga festival hosts around 5 lakh visitors, but this year, the organising committee is expecting 6 lakh visitors as the festival is in abstinence from physical gatherings owing to the COVID-19 regulations.

