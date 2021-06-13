'We Are There For You': Joint Initiative By KISS Foundation And KIIT To Help The Needy

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
KISS Foundation is the world's largest tribal residential academic institution, providing free education, accommodation, healthcare, food & vocational training for over 60,000 indigenous youth.
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation and KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar have been at the forefront in providing relief and assistance to the most vulnerable and marginalized populations affected by the raging pandemic since March 2020.
"Ame Acchu" in Odia translates as 'We Are There For You' – is an initiative by KISS Foundation and KIIT to reach out to the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society who are severely impacted by the pandemic.
In the words of Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT University & KISS Foundation and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, "To take advantage of demography for its revival, India has to focus on the young generation who are in immense trauma by this unprecedented pandemic. One time assistance is just like an immediate remedy but not a holistic solution for comprehensive development. Many civil society organisations have come forward to help the state forces to cope with this rising problem exacerbated by Coronavirus. KISS Foundation, the NGO affiliate of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India (home for 60,000 indigenous) children who receive an education free of cost has extended a helping hand of parental affection and adopted 100 orphan children from all over Odisha".
While keeping focus on the major tenants of SDGs like leaving no one behind, mobilizing adequate and well-directed financing, strengthening institutions for integrated solutions, effective implementation and harnessing science, technology and innovation; both the institutions have been working relentlessly for the 'greater good'.
The first wave of the pandemic saw KISS Foundation and KIIT University undertake various initiatives like:
Apart from continuing with the above-mentioned initiatives, KISS Foundation and KIIT University under the "Ame Acchu" initiative have further expanded their scope to reach out to the unreached.
This initiative is unique in the way that it was designed and driven by the youth volunteers of KISS foundation working in different districts of the state. The youth volunteers who have been trained as 'agents of change' under Project UDAY (an initiative by KISS Foundation with support from UNFPA and REC Foundation) have been at the forefront in reaching out to those 'at the margins'.
From raising resources to identifying those in need to sourcing goods, preparation and distribution – the youth volunteers of KISS Foundation have been the real '(S) HERO'S who have risen to the occasion as true 'Catalysts of Change'.
Being compassionate, kind and empathetic are the 3 pillars on which 'Art of Giving' – a humanitarian movement engaged in spreading peace and happiness, kindness and generosity was initiated by KISS Foundation and KIIT University in 2013. Under the aegis of Art of Giving and the humanitarian efforts and civic engagement of the institutions exhibited during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has won second place in the 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship by Talloires Network & McJannet Foundation, USA.
