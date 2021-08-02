Uplifting

Defying All Odds, J&K Farmer's Son Secures 2nd Rank In Indian Economic Services Examination

Tanveer's father also used to work as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Kolkata during winters to make ends meet. While speaking about his achievement, Tanveer said that nothing is impossible when one is focused and dedicated towards their goal.

Jammu and Kashmir   |   2 Aug 2021
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal
Defying All Odds, J&K Farmers Son Secures 2nd Rank In Indian Economic Services Examination

Image Credits: Twitter

Showing his diligence and endurance despite various hardships, Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a farmer's son from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has bagged the second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the result of which was declared on 30th July.

Khan, a native of remote Nigeenpora Kund village, about 80 km from Srinagar in south Kashmir, completed his primary schooling from the Government Primary School, and later from Government High School Waltengoo.

Later, he passed his Class 12 examinations from Government Higher Secondary School, Razloo Kund, and passed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016, The New Indian Express reported.

Khan has always been academically brilliant since his childhood. He got enrolled in the post-graduate course in economics at Kashmir University after securing the third rank in the institute's entrance test.

He achieved another feat by securing Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) during his final year of the post-graduate program. Being a JRF Fellow, he joined the Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata, for Masters in Philosophy (MPhil) in Development Studies, which was awarded to him in April this year.

Dedicated Towards His Mission

Besides being a farmer, Khan's father also used to work as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Kolkata during winters. His son believes nothing is impossible when one is focused and dedicated towards their goal.

"I restricted myself to the four walls of my room during the COVID period. During my M.Phil, I started preparing for the IES examination. I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies," Khan said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Khan said that he never lost hope despite his struggles. "I worked all day and night and considered my first chance as my last. Today, I finally achieved the feat in my maiden attempt," he said.

He also showed his gratitude towards the Jammu and Kashmir government for initiating various educational reforms. He also suggested that revamping the basic education system is the need of the hour.

"Government has introduced various steps for educational reforms. We should also focus on other aspects like research centres in all colleges with full-fledged faculty and priority should also be given to other lesser opted subjects," he added, according to The New Indian Express.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

