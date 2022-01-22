All section
Caste discrimination
Bridging Digital Divide, Jharkhand To Distribute Mobile Tablets To 21,000 SC, ST, OBC Students

Image Credits: India Today (representational), Twitter (Hemant Soren) 

Uplifting
Writer: Devyani Madaik

Bridging Digital Divide, Jharkhand To Distribute Mobile Tablets To 21,000 SC, ST, OBC Students

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  22 Jan 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The government would also provide students with a SIM card and a recharge of 2 GB of data per day, ensuring their daily classes are not hindered. The devices will be updated with all the important applications and widgets.

India's education system has faced several crises since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the effect on short-term learning outcomes, extended school closures have resulted in students' loss of learning opportunities, along with snubbing curricular activities.

But the state governments are seeking ways to bridge the digital education gap, including Jharkhand.

The state government will distribute mobile tablets to 21,000 students studying in 136 resident schools run by the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class (SC, ST, OBC) welfare department.

The government will provide devices worth Rs 26.25 crores to cover primary and secondary classes, from Class 1 -12. According to The Indian Express report, the tender for the project will be opened soon.

Bridging Digital Education Gap

Welfare Department Minister Champai Soren informed that they would also provide students with a SIM card and a recharge of 2 GB of data per day, ensuring their daily classes are not hindered. The devices will be updated with all the important applications and widgets.

The aim is to remove the digital obstacle for students, technically empower them, and help them have a valuable tool in continuing their education.

State Government's Efforts

The state schools had started classes online after the pandemic hit the country; classes were provided through other mediums, including Doordarshan and radio.

According to the state government's data, educational content was shared on more than 47,000 WhatsApp groups, covering nearly 13 lakh students. But this accounted for 35 per cent of the total students, and there are around 47 lakh students in Jharkhand's government schools.

The official told IE that the distribution of the tablets was the beginning of covering as many beneficiaries as possible. The government would continue to cover all the students through other means.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
