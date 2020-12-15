From Making Chalks To Weaving Mats, Children In Jharkhand School Learn To Be Self Reliant

This school situated in a Jharkhand village aims at not only imparting book-education to its children but also various other skills that help them become more self-reliant. From chalks to mats, they make many things needed to run their classes.

The principal of 'Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya' located at Dumarthar village in Dumka district in Jharkhand, Sapan Kumar, grabbed the attention of many as he transformed an entire village into a class-room where walls serve as blackboards. The students solved assignments on the walls and loudspeakers were used by the teachers to give them homework.



After using this innovative method of teaching students, now Kumar has undertaken another initiative to impart skill training to children. Through this initiative, Kumar wants to make the students self-sufficient by helping them make chalks, mats and brooms which are needed for running the classes.

Chalks, mats and brooms which are produced by students after their classes are made using locally sourced materials.

Kumar's main objective behind this the initiative was to make children learn the importance of self-reliance. He believes that all-round development is important for a child to become successful in life.

Kumar found that chalks are too expensive to buy for students. He started looking for ways through which it could be easily produced. As the raw materials required to produce chalks was not difficult to find, Kumar decided to produce it on his own.

"Now, the children are producing more than 200 chalks every day," said Kumar as reported by The New Indian Express.

Similar to the requirement of chalk, every child needs a mat to sit outside their houses. Kumar taught the school children to make mats by using palm leaves. The students are also happy as they are learning new skills. ​

The outdoor classes held in the school is set up in such a way that social distancing is maintained.

Also Read: Bengaluru Youth Designs Schoolbag-Cum-Desk For Kids Studying In Schools With Poor Infrastructure