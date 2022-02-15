Communal Harmony! Jharkhand-Based Muslim Man Sets Example By Building Hindu Temple

In what could be termed as a perfect example of India's social harmony, a Muslim businessman from Jharkhand's Dumka has constructed a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, spending 30 lakhs. Mohammad Naushad Sheikh, 55, a construction material businessman from Hamidpur village of Dumka, Jharkhand, took out over 30 lakhs entirely from his pocket to build a Krishna temple in the district.

The temple has been erected on a 1600 sq feet floor area and has a 6400 sq feet of carpet area and dedicated through pran pratistha (consecration ritual of the deities) on Monday. Talking to the Telegraph India, Mohammed Naushad Sheikh said that he had gone to Mayapur (In Bengal's Nadia) in 2019, where he had a dream in which Lord Krishna asked him to build a temple.

"I got back to my village and talked to my family about the dream and since then started contributing my expenses to build the temple and finally managed to complete it this month, and the Jal Abhishek and pran pratistha was performed on Monday", he added.

Refused Donations For Temple

Naushad said that it was solely his project, and he has not accepted any contribution for it. He added, "I am a firm believer in Hinduism, Muslim and even in Christianity. All are equal in my eyes, so there is no question of accepting donations from anyone, and even if somebody had offered it, I would have refused it. I will spend a few more lakhs on building a shed to provide accommodation to visitors, a building for bhog distribution and for the Bhajan-Kirtan. I will complete these projects too without taking any kind of donations."

Appreciated

A friend of Naushad, Gautam Chatterjee, said that before the temple's construction, there was only one small idol of Sri Krishna Partha Sarathi erected on an open structure.

Gautam further added, "Naushad used to raise tents for the Kirtan and devotees during festivals since the past two decades. And now he has built the temple. He was very much passionate about constructing the temple for more than three years. It is a lesson for people who easily get ravished by politicians and spread hatred on account of religion."

Also Read- Share Market Crash: Here Are The Key Factors Behind Disturbed Sensex, Nifty