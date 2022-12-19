All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Compassion Towards Animals! Jamia Canteens To Feed Strays At Dedicated Feeding Spots, Sets Example

Image Credits: Times of India and Facebook

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Compassion Towards Animals! Jamia Canteens To Feed Strays At Dedicated Feeding Spots, Sets Example

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Delhi,  19 Dec 2022 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

As an expression of compassion and concern towards the stray population within the campus premises, the Jamia Millia Islamia has directed canteen and kiosk operators to feed the animals regularly with fresh and nutritious food.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Educational institutions are believed to be a reflection of society in itself. What is being taught and practised there continues to influence and impact the minds that exist in the community. This is one of the reasons why primary education has focussed on concepts such as value-based and moral studies. Upon reaching higher education, the focus generally shifts to training students for a career and secure future.

Many credited universities make it to the top global rankings due to excellence in academics and career placement per cent of the alums. Ideas such as compassion and harmony are not common attributes that people associate with higher education. However, with learning considered a lifelong process, imparting humane values inevitably becomes part of the same. A few universities around the country have been setting examples by inculcating such values in their students through practices.

A Lesson Taught Less

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a NAAC-accredited university known for its academic quality, is setting an example for the rest to follow with its newest initiative. Canteen operators within the campus have now been directed to feed stray animals every day within dedicated animal feeding spots to emphasise the need to be compassionate towards animals.

Amidst the growing stray animal scare after several dog-bite cases in the capital city and the violence against them that ensued, the University has adopted a positive move towards taking care of animals that stray into the university premises. The administration marked 'Animal Feed Spots' near the canteens and refreshment kiosks, and the Chief Proctor has directed the contractors at the University to serve "fresh and nutritious food" at these feeding spots regularly, including on holidays.

JMI Sets Example In Co-Existence

JMI is among the institutions from India which has been improving its position in multiple global and national indexes. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, JMI was ranked third in 2022. Apart from these honours, the university will now also be home to the exception of being a compassionate space.

In the notice issued to the canteens and kiosk owners, they conveyed that the university campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, who depend on the food and care received by people within the campus. "A large number of students and staff take care of their food and medical needs, as an expression of their love and affection towards these creatures," but it was noted as a need for the canteens to contribute and care for the strays as well. According to a report by the Indian Express, there are ten such canteens on the campus that would be marked with feeding spots.

Other universities in the country that have been looking after the strays in their campus include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), and the University of Madras, among others. Some of these universities have also taken advice or permitted non-governmental organisations (NGOs), volunteers and animal experts to help the administration manage the food, medicine and hygiene-related issues of the strays.

Also Read: Heartwarming Video Shows Old Man Feeding Stray Dogs Biscuits, Wins Internet

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Jamia Milia Islamia 
Feeding stray dogs 
University canteen 
Act of kindness 

Must Reads

Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List
My Story: 'My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability'
Draft UN Biodiversity Deal Calls To Protect 30% Of Planet By 2030, Proposes Goals To Achieve By 2050
From A Village In Telangana To US! Here's How A Teacher's Simple Activity Made Way For Many Child Authors
Similar Posts
Sky Is The Limit: Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their Experience
Uplifting

'Sky Is The Limit': Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their...

Hardik Bhardwaj
Viral Video Shows School-Going Daughter Taking Care Of Visually-Impaired Parents, Leaves Netizens Emotional
Uplifting

Viral Video Shows School-Going Daughter Taking Care Of Visually-Impaired Parents, Leaves Netizens...

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: Proud Mother-Daughter Duo Compete With Each Other For Sub-Inspector Position
Uplifting

Telangana: Proud Mother-Daughter Duo Compete With Each Other For Sub-Inspector Position

Ronit Kumar Singh
YouthNet Launches Startup Incubation Programme For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive Initiatives
Uplifting

YouthNet Launches 'Startup Incubation Programme' For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive...

The Logical Indian Crew
Eight-Year-Old Girl Requests Santa To Help Mum & Dad Pay Bills & Mortgage; Twitterati Chokes Up
Uplifting

Eight-Year-Old Girl Requests Santa To Help 'Mum & Dad' Pay Bills & Mortgage; Twitterati Chokes Up

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X