Compassion Towards Animals! Jamia Canteens To Feed Strays At Dedicated Feeding Spots, Sets Example

Educational institutions are believed to be a reflection of society in itself. What is being taught and practised there continues to influence and impact the minds that exist in the community. This is one of the reasons why primary education has focussed on concepts such as value-based and moral studies. Upon reaching higher education, the focus generally shifts to training students for a career and secure future.

Many credited universities make it to the top global rankings due to excellence in academics and career placement per cent of the alums. Ideas such as compassion and harmony are not common attributes that people associate with higher education. However, with learning considered a lifelong process, imparting humane values inevitably becomes part of the same. A few universities around the country have been setting examples by inculcating such values in their students through practices.

A Lesson Taught Less

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a NAAC-accredited university known for its academic quality, is setting an example for the rest to follow with its newest initiative. Canteen operators within the campus have now been directed to feed stray animals every day within dedicated animal feeding spots to emphasise the need to be compassionate towards animals.

Amidst the growing stray animal scare after several dog-bite cases in the capital city and the violence against them that ensued, the University has adopted a positive move towards taking care of animals that stray into the university premises. The administration marked 'Animal Feed Spots' near the canteens and refreshment kiosks, and the Chief Proctor has directed the contractors at the University to serve "fresh and nutritious food" at these feeding spots regularly, including on holidays.

JMI Sets Example In Co-Existence

JMI is among the institutions from India which has been improving its position in multiple global and national indexes. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, JMI was ranked third in 2022. Apart from these honours, the university will now also be home to the exception of being a compassionate space.

In the notice issued to the canteens and kiosk owners, they conveyed that the university campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, who depend on the food and care received by people within the campus. "A large number of students and staff take care of their food and medical needs, as an expression of their love and affection towards these creatures," but it was noted as a need for the canteens to contribute and care for the strays as well. According to a report by the Indian Express, there are ten such canteens on the campus that would be marked with feeding spots.

Other universities in the country that have been looking after the strays in their campus include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), and the University of Madras, among others. Some of these universities have also taken advice or permitted non-governmental organisations (NGOs), volunteers and animal experts to help the administration manage the food, medicine and hygiene-related issues of the strays.

