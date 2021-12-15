Meet Isra Ismail, 22-Yr-Old Visually Impaired Photographer From Egypt Who Is Breaking All Boundaries

Isra Ismail, a 22-year-old girl from Egypt, can not see the world through her own eyes but captures it on her camera. Her determination has earned her name, and she is set to become an inspiration to so many visually impaired people. She always wanted to study mass media, so she chose photography. Photographer Khaled Farid taught her how to take pictures, and now she captures photos of Alexandrian daily life.

Isra uses touch to feel the dimensions of her subjects, and also asks the subjects to speak up to her as well.

The Vision!

As per a report in Yahoo News, Isra can be seen taking photographs and giving clues about how she does it. The 22-year-old also revealed that she decided to choose photography as she always wanted to study Mass Media but found out that she would have to find a way to pass the photography assignment to be admitted.

"So I remained in my college and took photography courses so I could learn and grow until I found an initiative by photographer Khaled Farid. We spoke and then I was surprised that instead of him teaching me how to take photographs with my smartphone first, he directly taught me using a camera," Isra said.

Those she has captured in her camera have praised her photography skills.

An Inspiration For Others

Though she cannot see the world through her own eyes, her dream to become a journalist is enough to showcase her courage. There are many like Isra who are struggling with their inability to see. She is a true inspiration and a role model to all of them.

