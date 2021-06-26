Uplifting

Surat, Indore Bag Smart Cities Award 2020, UP Wins In State Category

Sanitation, urban environment, social aspects among other factors were taken in consideration while giving the positions.

The Logical Indian Crew
26 Jun 2021
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: The Times of India

Gujarat's Surat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh have jointly emerged as the winners of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry's Smart Cities Award 2020. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh managed to bag the first position in the state awards category, an official assessment revealed on Friday, June 25.

Among the top cities, Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and Pune bagged the second, third and fourth positions respectively. In the state award category, the second and third positions were secured by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively.

"Surat is the best performing city… owing to their efforts of deploying a dedicated team of data experts and incorporating various technological advancements, such as the establishment of SuratiLab, an advanced innovation lab for uncovering modern solutions for improved service delivery," said the report.

Sanitation, urban environment, social aspects among other factors were taken into consideration while giving the positions. This is the first time that states have also been awarded for the overall performance of smart cities, reported NDTV.

The report termed the western region as the best performing having an average score of 45. Ten cities in the western region have been certified so far.

Among the other awards, Chandigarh bagged the award for union territories while Indore won the 'Innovation Idea Award'.

