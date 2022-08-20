Indian Woman Pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal Claims Spot In US Museum For Historic Flight Over North Pole

Senior Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal of aircraft Boeing-777, who became the first Indian female pilot to fly a plane above the North pole, covering a record distance of approximately 16,000 Kilometres, found a place in the San Franciso (SFO) aviation museum on August 19.

Zoya Agarwal Claims Spot At SFO Aviation Museum

Back in 2021, an all-women team of pilots of Air India under the leadership of Zoya Agarwal covered the world's longest air route to Bengaluru in India from San Franciso (SFO) in the US covering the North Pole.

The USA-based aviation museum was engraved by the landmark achievement of all Air India's female pilots and, as a result, offered a spot in their museum.

Captain Agarwal revealed that she is the only human to have found a spot as a pilot in the San Francisco Aviation Luis A Turpen Aviation museum, which is commonly known as SFO Aviation Museum.

"I was amazed to see that I'm the only living object over there, I am just humbled, honestly. I can't believe that I am a part of a prestigious aviation museum in the USA," Zoya Agarwal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

SFO Museum Of Honour!

Lately, the SFO Museum commemorated the Indian pilot Zoya Agarwal's remarkable career in aviation and her advocacy for encouraging women's empowerment worldwide, inspiring millions of women and youth to achieve their dreams.

The SFO aviation museum, in a release, stated that they are honoured by her participation and are also hoping to inspire and educate future generations.

In 1980, the museum mentioned above was officially launched at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), utilising just more than pictures on walls to humanise and beautify the Airport's environment. Ever since, it has scaled into a dynamic exhibition program with galleries throughout all five terminals and transformed into an ever-growing collection of objects, now numbering more than 150,000, related to the history of SFO and commercial aviation.

