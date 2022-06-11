'Hats Off To Humanity'! Netizens Laud Indian Army Officer For Feeding Baby During Duty As Heartwarming Pics Go Viral

There is a whole plethora of content on the internet that can warm your heart nowadays and leave you with that uplifting sensation. So, here is another one added to the feel-good content on socials of a photograph that simply screams that humanity is still alive and thriving.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi recently took to Twitter on June 8 and shared a post that went viral instantly for all the right reasons and been collecting love from netizens.

Indian Army To The Rescue!

Sanghavi posted a photograph of an army officer sitting at the back of an ambulance. However, what's so heartwarming about this photo is that the officer had a baby in his arms and was diligently attempting to feed it. Meanwhile, another officer can be seen in the post standing beside him with a cloth in his hands as well, as the two army personnel attempt to take good care of the infant.

This heartwarming gesture really moved the netizens, which is also now being touted as the latest example of humanity.

Taking to Twitter, the Gujarat Home Minister captioned lauding the Indian Army and said, "When emotions and duty go hand in hand. Hats off Indian Army".

Internet Lauds Indian Army Personnel's Heartwarming Gesture

As soon as Sanghavi shared the post, it became an instant hit on social media, with netizens appreciating the army officer's efforts.

The photos were derived after the Indian army officers rescued this 18-month child named Shivam in Dhrangadhra Taluka's Dudhapur village from a narrow borewell, nearly 20 km away from the Military Station.

As per the Times of India, right after, the infant was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, the official said, adding that the child's condition is stable

