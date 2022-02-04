Empowering Entrepreneurs! IIT Bombay All Set To Host Annual Business Summit In Hybrid Manner

Entrepreneurship broke all trends in 2021. With the rising innovation and the rising coverage of this innovation, more and more individuals are now turning to a career path that is unconventional, undefined and more adventurous than the traditional one. Such a shift in the system demands agents that help the stakeholders navigate their way and make more informed decisions.

IIT Bombay's E-Summit

E-Cell IIT Bombay is a body that is working to fulfil modern entrepreneurial needs to reimagine the Indian Startup ecosystem. Every year, E-Cell holds a grand summit named the Entrepreneurship Summit. This year 'E-Summit 2022: A Trailblazing Realm' is the 17th edition of the annual entrepreneurship fest. E-Summit provides a massive platform for investors, startups, mentors, corporates, enthusiasts and students to come together at the same table and build great connections with each other. The two-day event, scheduled from 05 February 2022 to 06 February 2022, would have many events, competitions, meetups to cater to the audience.

A series of speaker sessions with personalities like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, Sam Pitroda, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Byju Raveendran would share their insights on the current situation, and their respective industries are on the line. The Ten Minute Million is India's first on spot funding event analogous to Shark Tank, and this year it is coming back with its 8th edition.

What Are The Events To Look Forward To?

Startups across the country and even from the outside register go through a rigorous screening process. Selected startups are given a chance to pitch for ten minutes in front of renowned investors from India and are offered on spot funding. Networking Arena is an event focused on networking for founders, investors, and other stakeholders in the startup ecosystem. Content Creation Conclave brings in all those aspiring to become content creators. It offers them an opportunity to showcase their talents in the form of Meme For Marketing challenges, workshops and speaker sessions. The past speakers in CCC include Ashish Chanchlani, Dynamo, Slaypoint, Abhi, and Niyu. Internship and Job fair for students, Startup Expo for startups and Research & Development conclave for researchers and industrialists, E-Cell has got everything covered.

A range of competitions would be held during the E-Summit, that would be open to all. Some of them are Money Heist, IPL Auction, Ace The Case, Get Set Pitch, Bid and Build and Boardroom. There is i-Hack, a hackathon that will interest developers and starters alike to make sure blockchain enthusiasts are not left behind. Entre-MUN brings a forum for leadership and diplomacy, providing an opportunity to discuss ideas, learn about the UN council and formulate solutions for the impending global problems.

E-Summit 22 has Westbridge Capital as the Title Sponsor, Dukaan and Meesho as the Associate Title Sponsor; SBI Mutual Funds as the Platinum Sponsor; Paytm, Wells Fargo, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tamasha Live, Home Capital, iauro and Unacademy as the Gold Sponsor; FYERS as Virtual Stock Market Title Sponsor; JP Morgan Chase & Co. and WinZo as Hackathon Sponsors; Sonae EV as E-Bike Design Challenge Sponsor.

