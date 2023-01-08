Daughter Of Cancer-Diagnosed Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman 'Agniveer' From Chhattisgarh

Beating all odds and overcoming several obstacles, Hisha Baghel has scripted history by becoming the first woman from Chhattisgarh to get selected for the Agniveer Scheme.

Hisha is presently enrolled in senior secondary recruit training for the Indian Navy in Chilka, Odisha. She will be deployed for the country's security after completing her training in March.

Overcoming Personal & Financial Difficulties

Hisha, a native of Borigarka village and resident of Durg, has made her parents and teachers proud with her hard work and determination. While her mother is a homemaker, her father is an auto-rickshaw driver. The family has not enjoyed financial stability for a while, especially after Hisha's father was diagnosed with cancer.

To ensure that Hisha's journey towards her goal is free of any hindrance, the family sold their land and the auto-rickshaw. They used this money for the treatment of Hisha's father who's suffering from cancer for the last ten years, and to educate the children. Hisha, too, to help the family financially, started tutoring students in her free time.

Regardless of the predicaments, Hisha's goal did not waver in her sincere efforts. Speaking to the media, Hisha's mother said, "I am very proud. She's very hardworking", reported NDTV.

Defied Gender Norms

Hisha had made up her mind to become an army officer when she was in school. To pursue this dream. she would wake up early in the morning at 4 am and go for a run. Defying gender norms, Hisha was the only girl in the village who went on a morning run with several other boys who were also undergoing training. She trained herself and even practices yoga to leave no stone unturned in her efforts.

When the Centre launched the Agnipath Scheme last year, Hisha was pursuing her National Cadet Corps (NCC) training at her college, where she was a sophomore student pursuing a B.Sc degree. She saw the opportunity and filled out the forms.

Hisha's school teacher said, "I'm thrilled that a student of our school has been selected as the first woman Agniveer. She was a very bright student. She was also good at sports. Despite the family's poor financial condition, she could make it."

The Union Cabinet approved "Agnipath", a recruitment programme for young Indians to join the armed forces, on June 14, 2022. The program's chosen young people, known as "Agniveers", will be given the chance to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre.

