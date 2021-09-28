Hindu, Muslim Women Donate Kidneys To Save Each Other's Husbands In Dehradun

When religious polarisation, discrimination based on identity, and stereotyping are brewing densely in the country's air, we fail to understand the true essence of humanity. The story of Sushma Uniyal and Sultana Ali reminds us about the most important aspect of humanity —holding values of mutual love and respect towards each other.

Two Strangers On A Common Hunt

Nine months ago, the two women were on a common hunt to find a donor. The husbands of both women— Vikas Uniyal (50) and Ashraf Ali (51) were on dialysis and required urgent kidney donation. The two wives, homemakers from Deharadun, witnessed several attempts to find a perfect match, none had turned out to fit. Due to incompatibility issues, they could not donate kidneys to their husbands.

It was in January, where Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed, nephrologist, informed them about this good news, where he said, "I was going through their files and realised that Sultana's blood group matched Vikas's and Sushma's matched Ashraf's. I immediately contacted the families," as reported by The Times of India.

