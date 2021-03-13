Canine's Hero: Struggling To Earn His Bread, This Man Is Feeding, Sheltering 16 Dogs In Himachal Pradesh

The highest peak in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, the Hatu Peak, is popular with tourists for the rich green landscape and majestic mountains. The peak is also home to an old man, who despite limited means, has been taking care of as many as 16 dogs!



A video posted by an Instagram user shows the man living in the open with his belongings being put across the ground. Donning a worn-out jacket, he can be seen cooking a meal while being accompanied by his four-legged companions.

"If humanity has a reflection. This man owns, feeds and shelters 16 dogs; all of them climb 3 mountains with him every day to earn his bread. Location- Hatu peak, Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla," read the caption.

Such tourist spots on the hills are often home to the street dogs who are not taken very good care of. The animals rely on travellers for food and during off-season months are left to fend for themselves.

In another instance, a retired police officer from Odisha's Puri set up a veterinary hospital and an ashram to provide shelter to stray cattle and prevent them from getting hit by speeding vehicles.

