Awareness Through Art: Gujarat Artist Makes Ganesh Idol With Mask, Promotes Covid-19 Vaccination

Vadodara-based Artist Dakshesh Jangid has made an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh. Through the idol, Lord Ganesh has been depicted as sitting on a vial of vaccines, with a face mask in hand and a syringe beside. This creation aims to spread awareness to get vaccinated and follow and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of Ganeshotsav.

While the government has eased restrictions and allowed people to celebrate the Ganeshotsav festival keeping appropriate protocols in place, the artist has urged the citizens to stay safe to prevent a third wave in the country.

Making The Idol

In an interaction with ANI, the artist has further stressed that the idea behind making the idol is to raise awareness on following Covid-19 protocols and also to get inoculated to prevent a third wave amid the curb in restrictions given by the state government.

It is not that this is the first time that the artist is making such an idol. The artist revealed that he has been making eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the past four years.

The height of the idol is nearly 2.5 feet. The idol maker has placed tiny structures of Covid warriors beside the vial. It took him just two days to make this one-of-a-kind idol. A small team of 3-4 people helped him in the process. "The message is that we should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while following all Covid guidelines this year," he said.

Taking Necessary Precautions

According to Jangid, an organisation that sets up Ganesh mandals on the occasion of Ganeshotsav has selected his idol. Not just that. Along with placing the idol, the organisers have also decided to set up a vaccination camp. Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day-long festival. It begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. This year, it will start on September 10. As part of the celebration, huge idols of Lord Ganesh are placed on mandals of the occasion is celebrated.

But this year, the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines restricting the idol's height to up to four feet in public celebrations. At homes, the prescribed height limit is up to two feet.

