23 Km Green Corridor Gives New Lease Of Life To BSF Constable

The liver was transported through a 23-km stretch from one of south Delhi's private hospitals to BLK-Max Hospital in a matter of just 22 minutes

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   26 July 2021 1:47 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credits: Pixabay, NDTV (Representational)

A 42-year-old BSF constable from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh waiting for a liver transplant finally got a new lease of life when the organs of the donor reached him through a green corridor. BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi said that the authorities facilitated the safe passage of the organ.

The liver for the transplant was donated by a 70-year-old male patient who had suffered intracranial haemorrhage causing brain death. As per the details shared by the hospital, the liver was transported through the 23-km stretch in a matter of just 22 minutes. The statement from the hospital also informed that the green corridor enabled the transport of the liver in swift coordination by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Coordination Of Hospital And Authorities

Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, senior director and HOD, HPB Surgery & Liver Transplantation, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, who led the team of surgeons, said they managed to give a new lease of life to a 42-year-old male BSF constable after a successful seven-hour surgery.

"He was suffering from an end-stage liver disease with jaundice, ascites (abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen), hepatic encephalopathy (decline in brain function due to severe liver disease) and recurrent gastrointestinal bleeding. He was admitted to our hospital since May 21 this year in a state of liver coma. The patient was in a critical state, however, none of his family members were a match for donation," Dr Chaudhary said informing about the patient's situation.

The transplant team worked in coordination for the successful surgery. One team was sent to the south Delhi hospital where it took them two and a half hours to retrieve the donor's liver. At the same time, the other team prepared the 42-year-old recipient for transplantation, according to the hospital's statement.

Dr Chaudhary also thanked the family of the donor who decided to come forward and save the life of the critical patients even in their time of loss. He also thanked all authorities concerned like NOTTO, and the Delhi Police for making this possible.

