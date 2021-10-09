All section
12 Foreign Products Amongst 51 That Have Got GI Tags

Image Credit: Pixabay

Uplifting
India,  9 Oct 2021 12:10 PM GMT

German Beer, Italian Venied Blue Cheese and Plant Resin from Greece are amongst the 51 products that received a geographical indication (GI) tag. Until now, 421 products ranging from handicrafts to agriculture have been given GI tags.

The Chennai registry for geographical indication (GI) tags issued 51 GI tags to several commodities, including a dozen times from the Western countries. With the new additions, India has allotted 421 GI tags to items ranging from handicrafts to agriculture. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the top bearers of 43 GI tags each. About four western countries had filed in application for GI tags for several products, resulting in a German beer (Muncener Bier), Italian veined blue cheese (gorgonzola), plant resin (Chios Mastiha) from Greece and a variety of seed cone (zatecky camel) from the Czech Republic receiving the tag.

Domestic Products That Got GI Tags

Hand block print from Banaras, Manu Saree are from Uttar Pradesh, Kumaon Chyura Oil, Ringal craft is from the hill state of Uttarkhand are amongst the main domestic products that have been identified. Tamil Nadu earned the GI tag for five products, namely, Kanyakumari clove, Thanjavur Netti works, Karuppur Kalamkari paintings and wood carvings of Arumbavur and Kallakurichi. Times Now reported that further down south in Kerala, Kuttiattoor Mango, Edayur chilli was on the list. Himachal Pradesh earned two GI tags for Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves and Chamba chappal in the north.

What Are GI Tags And How Are They Useful?

A geographical indication is a sign used for a product with a particular geographic origin or possesses qualities or a reputation that is particular to its origin. The indication tags come under the intellectual property rights that fall under the Paris Convention to protect industrial property. A GI Tag enhances the region's economic growth and prevents unauthorised use of the products belonging to a particular place. GI tags are generally released individually; however, the GI registry published all the 51 tags in one go on their website this time.

Also Read: Is It Time For India To Relook At Its Policy Towards Marijuana?

