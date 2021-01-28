Uplifting

First-Of-Its-Kind Gender Park To Come Up In Kerala

The government has spent a whopping ₹300 crore to build a three-storeyed building which is all set to be inaugurated on February 11 and would work towards promoting gender equality.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   28 Jan 2021 3:43 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Rajath
First-Of-Its-Kind Gender Park To Come Up In Kerala

Image Credits: Mathrubhumi, Indian Eagle

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is all set to inaugurate the first-of-its-kind 'Gender Park' that will work towards promoting gender equality in the state.

According to The Indian Express, the government has spent ₹300 crore to build the three-storeyed building. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the premises on February 11. On the same day, he will also lay the foundation of the International Women's Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC) that aims to establish a secure and sustained ecosystem to empower women entrepreneurs and provide a platform to market their products.

With 'Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment' as the focal theme, the event at the park's campus is being organised in association with UN Women, which is part of the United Nations.

According to media reports, a Gender Museum, Gender Library, Convention Centre and an Amphitheatre will also be launched at the event. These four facilities have been set up in the first phase of the park, according to the Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja.

She said that the museum would feature various social struggles that played a key role in shifting the status of the women, their achievements over time and significant turning points. Meanwhile, the library would aid in creating public awareness on gender and its role in social development.

"Already we have allotted ₹26 crores for the Gender Park and earmarked another ₹15 crores for the next financial year," she said.

Also Read: Ministry Of Home Affairs Asks States, UTs To Protect, Rehabilitate Transgender Persons

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian