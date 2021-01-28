First-Of-Its-Kind Gender Park To Come Up In Kerala

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is all set to inaugurate the first-of-its-kind 'Gender Park' that will work towards promoting gender equality in the state.

According to The Indian Express, the government has spent ₹300 crore to build the three-storeyed building. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the premises on February 11. On the same day, he will also lay the foundation of the International Women's Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC) that aims to establish a secure and sustained ecosystem to empower women entrepreneurs and provide a platform to market their products.

With 'Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment' as the focal theme, the event at the park's campus is being organised in association with UN Women, which is part of the United Nations.

According to media reports, a Gender Museum, Gender Library, Convention Centre and an Amphitheatre will also be launched at the event. These four facilities have been set up in the first phase of the park, according to the Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja.

She said that the museum would feature various social struggles that played a key role in shifting the status of the women, their achievements over time and significant turning points. Meanwhile, the library would aid in creating public awareness on gender and its role in social development.

"Already we have allotted ₹26 crores for the Gender Park and earmarked another ₹15 crores for the next financial year," she said.

