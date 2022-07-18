Drones Developed For Food Delivery Aggregator Now Helping Flood Victims In Andhra, Gujarat

The use of technology to solve issues created by natural calamity has been seen very few times in the recent past. In a similar incident, drones developed by a Chennai-based startup, Garuda Aerospace, are being used to drop food, water, and other essential items to the flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The drones were earlier deployed for the Assam floods, claims the company.



The Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, said, "After successful implementation of drones to support flood victims in Assam, NDRF has deployed two more Garuda Aerospace teams to tackle the flood situations in Vadodara, Gujarat and Guntur, Andhra Pradesh to support NDRF officials with surveillance and delivery drones," reported Money Control.

In April, a food delivery aggregator announced that four drone startups across India have been shortlisted for a pilot project in which it tested the supply of food items through drones.

Startups including Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd, ANRA+TechEagle Consortia, Skyeair Mobility Pvt Ltd, and Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd were selected.

Flood Situation In Andhra & Gujarat

According to the state government officials, the death toll across Gujarat due to floods is 106 after six more people were reported dead a few days ago. The state government released a report which points out that a total of 27,896 people have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Around 18,225 of them are living in a shelter, and others have returned to their homes. Furthermore, around 800 people were rescued alone from the Navsari district, which was extremely hit by heavy rainfall.

A similar situation was seen in Andhra Pradesh, where heavy rainfall continued to batter the state. According to government reports, as many as 44 people have died in flood-affected areas, and more than 16 people are still missing. The government has provided relief materials to more than 95,000 families in an effort to prevent the effects of natural calamity.

