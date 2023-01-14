Kerala's 'Mini-India': Know About Gandhi Bhavan, Home To One Of The Largest Joint Families In Asia

"This is a place where you can find love, care, and compassion," reads the website of Gandhi Bhavan. Calling themselves one of the largest joint families in Asia, Gandhi Bhavan is home to thousands of souls with different needs. The non-government organisation (NGO), which has also collaborated with the government for several projects over the years, is dedicated to the cause of providing a place to call "Home" for the destitute, senior citizens, and those abandoned by the very people they count on.

The initiative that started in 2002 has expanded over the years and made a home for the deranged who move without any destinations. Gandhi Bhavan's efforts in building a family away from the family was recognised and appreciated by the then people's president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Over two decades down its establishment, The Logical Indian revisits the story of Gandhi Bhavan.

A Home That Started For Parukuttiamma

Located on the banks of the Kallada River in the Kollam District of Kerala, the NGO started its activities in the year 2002. Earlier, the organisation was focused on learning and propagating the visions and principles of Gandhian thoughts, but an incident changed the trajectory of the project.

During a journey, the founder of Gandhibavan, Punalur Somarajan, came across an 85-year-old destitute. As someone who had lost his mother, it deeply affected him to watch another elderly woman lost and stranded on the roads. He approached the elderly woman, identified as Parukuttiamma, and asked her if she would like to go with him to the Gandhi Bhavan. Soon as she agreed, Gandhi Bhavan saw its very first inmate and has been helping many more ever since.

Gradually the family became bigger, and senior citizens were sheltered in different rented homes in other parts of Pathanapuram. The main centre alone has over 1000 members, among which at least 500 are senior citizens. The shelter home provides all forms of care and support with appropriate medical treatment, food, clothing, meditation, vocational training, and therapies.

Gandhi Bhavan's social services went beyond the idea of providing a home for the destitute. They established shelters for children, people with special needs, victims of domestic violence, and bedridden senior citizens, among others. The women's shelter home, started in Gandhi Bhavan by the Kerala Government, is said to be the first ever such project in the country established in accordance with the Protection of women from Domestic Violence Act -2005. Caring for all these different communities coming from different backgrounds and experiences, the Bhavan ensured services on all grounds, from legal aid to rehabilitation.

Praises From Around The Country

The story of one of Asia's largest Joint families is one that has been recognised and appreciated by many prominent people in the country. For their selfless services, the Gandhibhavan was awarded the Vayoshreshtha Samman 2019 from the Honourable President Ramnath Kovind and was deemed one of the best institutions for providing services to senior citizens. The organisation also received the Rajiv Gandhi Janma Panchasapthathi Puraskar from former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2019 for the best care home for the Destitute, Mentally and Physically Challenged People.

During his visit to the Bhavan, former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, described Gandhibhavan as a "Mini India." Explaining the same, he noted that in Gandhi Bhavan, one could see miniature forms of all sections of people. The establishment continues to preserve this beauty of equality and secularism within its Mini India as it continues to house many more looking for a home.

