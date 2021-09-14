All section
Employment Likely For 3,100 People Under Governments Food Processing Projects

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau (PIB)

Uplifting

Employment Likely For 3,100 People Under Government's Food Processing Projects

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  14 Sep 2021 1:18 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

During the food processing week, 4,709 members of SHGs across the country were provided financial assistance amounting to over ₹13.41 crores as seed capital.

The Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras and the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, inaugurated seven food processing projects in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu through videoconferencing on Tuesday, September 14, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The project cost is ₹164.46, and the Ministry approved a grant in aid of ₹27.99 crore. The projects are likely to provide employment to 3,100 directly and indirectly. Furthermore, the projects would benefit 16,500 farmers and entrepreneurs.

Ideal If Surplus Crops Are Produced Locally

According to the Press Information Bureau, Prahlad S Patel said that it would be ideal if surplus crops or products are produced locally. He also mentioned that the government and the promoters need to work together to establish the presence of indigenous brands at the international level and ensure their recognition of the processed products. Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said, "I would like to convey my appreciation to the promoters of these projects for developing state-of-the-art processing facilities which will prove a milestone in the growth of food processing sector, benefit farmers, growers, processors and consumers of respective regions and adjoining areas immensely."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The government is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of independence for progressive India. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries celebrated the Food Processing Week from September 6 to September 12. Meanwhile, the ministry also organised a workshop on honey processing in Punjab's Bathinda district under the ' One District, One Product' program.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the ministry launched the Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) for micro and unorganised entrepreneurs in the food processing sector. Seed capital was released to the members of self-help groups in several states. During the Food Processing Week, 4,709 members of SHGs across the country were provided financial assistance amounting to over 13.41 crore as seed capital.


Also Read: Meet 19-Year-Old Maitri Patel, India's Youngest Commercial Pilot

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Azaadi ka amrit mahotsav 
Food Processing Units 
Investment 

