Nagpur: Sikh Man's Langar Feeds 400 Poor People Daily Amid COVID Crisis

Jamshed Singh Kapoor from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has emerged as a 'messiah' for many amid the COVID second wave. An astrologer by profession, Kapoor has been providing food to the needy for the last few years via his two-wheeler. This practice was not brought to a stand-still even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old has been running the 'Langar Seva' under which he supplies 'dal khichdi' to several people in his area. He does this for five hours straight, starting from 3:00 pm every day, reported The New Indian Express.

The term 'Langar' literally means a type of community kitchen. As a part of this, free vegetarian food is provided every day at Gurdwaras in the country. Kapoor claims that he has been doing this for the past eight years and feeds nearly 400 people every day, reported Times of India.



"Earlier, only the underprivileged and poor used to come to get food. But with small eateries remaining shut due to the pandemic and the restrictions, people from all walks of life avail this service," said Kapoor. In addition to this, he also mentioned how several local people have been donating rice and pulses to him to provide their share of help.

Kapoor said that he has been doing this service in the memory of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Sahib. It has been said that Guru Nanak had visited Nagpur in the year 1512 and had provided 'Langar' service to the tribal people in his area. Kapoor also iterated that it is his dream to run this service 24/7 for the people in need, especially in testing times like these.