Female Pilots To Be Inducted To Fly Light Combat Helicopter Fleet For Indian Air Force

Image Credits: Wikipedia and Business Insider (representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Female Pilots To Be Inducted To Fly Light Combat Helicopter Fleet For Indian Air Force

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  11 Oct 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Women officers from the Indian Air Force will be taking the charge of flying the first ever Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopters. It is expected to create a level-playing field for many women officers who aspire to join the forces.

The indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' was in the news earlier this month for being the first ever Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter to meet operational requirements of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. With its recent announcement of inducting women officers to fly these choppers, Prachand has set a new wave of news.

As per the official statement, the lady officers who are already flying the Advanced Heavy Lifter (ALH) helicopters will be identified for piloting the LCH. It has been welcomed as an empowering move as more women officers are bearing the responsibility of combat positions.

A Responsibility Carried Through Great Heights

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the LCH is claimed to be the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 16400 ft with a considerable payload of weapons and fuel.

It has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that enable features such as agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high-altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability. Ten more such choppers are in the discussions to be introduced in the near future.

With the country strengthening itself through indigenously built machines on one side, on the other side, it is acknowledging the growing strength of women officers in the Forces. Blending in both, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officials announced that they are "planning to induct female pilots into the Light Combat Helicopter fleet."

Women officers who are already responsible for flying the ALH Dhruv and other helicopters in the fleet would be flying the LCH fleet. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari claimed that IAF is the first force to induct women in combat roles and will soon be opening all avenues for female officers.

Chaudhari also noted that they recognise merit and performance above everything else and that "A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment to providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender."

The IAF will soon be inducting women officers through the Agniveer recruitment scheme as well, and this would mark the first time that women officers would be joining men in the personnel below officer rank.

As per a report by NDTV, this is the first time that the Air Force has opened up such a forum for women candidates. Earlier, the Navy and Army had committed to providing equal opportunities, and now the IAF will be following this fleet.

Also Read: History Made! All-Women Navy Crew Completes Surveillance Mission Over Arabian Sea

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Women Pilots 
Indian Airforce 
Prachand 
Light Combat Helicopter 
Women Empowerment 

