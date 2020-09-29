Uplifting

Tamil Nadu: Engineers Turn Teachers For Children Of Farm Labourers, MNREGA Workers

The young teachers turned open spaces into classrooms for the students who are mostly children of farm labourers and MNREGA workers and have been unable to afford the luxury of smartphones to attend online classes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   29 Sep 2020 5:26 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Reethu Ravi | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tamil Nadu: Engineers Turn Teachers For Children Of Farm Labourers, MNREGA Workers

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

In a kind gesture, four engineers from Thondaiman Oorani village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district have donned the role of teachers to educate the children of farmers who cannot afford smartphones for digital classes amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to The New Indian Express, engineers and civil service aspirants, Aravind, Vignesh, Bhavanishankar and Sarathas started physical classes in July and have continued it since then.

The young teachers turned open spaces into classrooms for the students who are mostly children of farm labourers and MNREGA workers and have been unable to afford the luxury of smartphones to attend online classes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The bunch laid out a timetable outside their houses for the students to attend physical classes in the open. From 10 AM to 2 PM, 12 students studying in Class 10 attend classes, while the next batch of 28 students studying in Class 6 to 9 come after 2 PM, which goes on for about four hours.

They have also stated the primary focus is on students from Class 9 and 10, and thus they conduct weekly tests on every Saturday for these two classes.

"While preparing for TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) exams, we were helped by our seniors. This prompted us to help children belonging to our village," said Aravind.

Resonating with Aravind's opinion, Vignesh added, "This is a way of giving back to society. Class VI to X syllabus is very useful for us in our Group 1 exam of TNPSC."

Also Read: Five Years, 1,000 Volunteers: Kerala Completes Mammoth Survey For Bird Atlas

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Reethu, a story teller, a person often found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of life.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian