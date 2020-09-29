Tamil Nadu: Engineers Turn Teachers For Children Of Farm Labourers, MNREGA Workers

In a kind gesture, four engineers from Thondaiman Oorani village in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district have donned the role of teachers to educate the children of farmers who cannot afford smartphones for digital classes amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to The New Indian Express, engineers and civil service aspirants, Aravind, Vignesh, Bhavanishankar and Sarathas started physical classes in July and have continued it since then.



The young teachers turned open spaces into classrooms for the students who are mostly children of farm labourers and MNREGA workers and have been unable to afford the luxury of smartphones to attend online classes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The bunch laid out a timetable outside their houses for the students to attend physical classes in the open. From 10 AM to 2 PM, 12 students studying in Class 10 attend classes, while the next batch of 28 students studying in Class 6 to 9 come after 2 PM, which goes on for about four hours.



They have also stated the primary focus is on students from Class 9 and 10, and thus they conduct weekly tests on every Saturday for these two classes.



"While preparing for TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) exams, we were helped by our seniors. This prompted us to help children belonging to our village," said Aravind.

Resonating with Aravind's opinion, Vignesh added, "This is a way of giving back to society. Class VI to X syllabus is very useful for us in our Group 1 exam of TNPSC."



