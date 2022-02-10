All section
Corners For Cleanliness! Social Startup Eloo Converts Old Buses Into Luxury Washrooms

Uplifting

Corners For Cleanliness! Social Startup Eloo Converts Old Buses Into Luxury Washrooms

West Bengal,  10 Feb 2022

Startup Eloo recognised the need for a clean and hygienic restroom while travelling to tourist attractions or national highways. These facility corners would also be equipped with breastfeeding rooms and changing rooms.

In West Bengal's Shantiniketan, Sonajhuri is the most explored tourist attraction. The local weekend handicraft haat hosts local artisans who sell their handicrafts. More than half are women among the total 1000 craftspeople registered with the haat committee. Moreover, over 40,000 people visit the haat during popular days and the weekends. However, the lack of clean and hygienic washrooms is a significant drawback in a tourist attraction. Last year, Startup Eloo surveyed Sonajhuri Haat and found that most women expressed their concern about not having a clean and hygienic restroom while travelling. Moreover, almost 40 per cent of people do not prefer to eat while travelling.

A Unique Facility For Women

A startup called Eloo upcycled old buses and converted those into luxury washrooms cafes for highway travellers at Shantiniketan. The startup is trying to solve the highway sanitation problem by creating a chain of restrooms on the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The woman's corner in Sonajhuri is an initiative to create a self-sustainable branded women's facility corner chain across the state. These facility corners will be serving snacks and local delicacies run by self-help groups women members of Bolpur Mahasangha; also, these will be equipped with better sanitation facilities. The facility corners would be well-equipped with breastfeeding rooms and changing rooms.


Members of the Social Startup, Eloo



Converting Old Buses


Aimed At Reducing The Carbon Footprint

Converting old buses into such corners would reduce the carbon footprint and align with Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee's Nirmal Bangla mission. Eloo is a social startup currently incubated under Atal Incubation Centres (AIC), run by Niti Aayog. Moreover, Startup Eloo has collaborated with School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) India, New Delhi, Peacetech lab, USA and US Consulate General Mumbai for the project implementation.

