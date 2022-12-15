Eight-Year-Old Girl Requests Santa To Help 'Mum & Dad' Pay Bills & Mortgage; Twitterati Chokes Up

Christmas is the favourite holiday for several children across the globe because with it, come happy and festive vibes in the form of presents, carols and delicious treats. A favourite Christmas tradition for children is to write a letter to Santa Claus and leave it in a sock that hangs on the door all night following Christmas Eve. In the letter, children write about the gifts they want and their wishes, in the hope that Santa will visit their houses to give them the enlisted Christmas presents.

In one such letter shared by a Twitter user from the United Kingdom (UK), a girl's request to Santa has touched the hearts of many.

'Gifts For Mom & Dad'

On Twitter, Nicole Connell posted a picture of a letter that she said was written by her niece. The eight-year-old child didn't request any gifts or toys in the letter. Instead, she selflessly requested some money for her parents, claiming that they have financial difficulties due to bills and mortgage payments.

The letter read: To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please Santa can you make it work? I know it's a lot though I'm sorry. Love Emmie." The letter ended with a 'Please!'.

Twitterati Reacts, Asks UK PM To Help



A user named Ste, who retweeted the tweet, commented, "Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive this is cruel". Another user named Pradeep Chandran asked England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene and help the eight-year-old girl and her family.

Another Twitterati named Nathan McLean wrote, "@RishiSunak and the @Conservatives need to sort this out - kids always see life in the most simple of ways AND tell it as it is - this kid is 8 years old…….they shouldn't be having to worry about their parents finances!"

While Christmas is a joyous time for many, letters like these show the less happy side of the world. According to NDTV, earlier this week, a TikTok user shared a video of her daughter's Christmas list wherein she asked for gifts and toys but ended the list with two requests: 'more friends, less bullying to me'. While the user commented that her 'heart sank' on reading the request, several users commented they felt miserable for the child.



Also Read: Gift A Smile! Here's How This NGO Is Spreading Joy Among Underprivileged Children This Christmas