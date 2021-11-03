All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Angry, Frustrated At World Leaders Who Made Empty Promises, Indian Teens Call For Action

Image Credit: Instagram/ dukeandduchessofcambridge

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Angry, Frustrated At World Leaders Who Made Empty Promises', Indian Teen's Call For Action

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 Nov 2021 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar spoke at the COP 26 Conference in Glasgow was one of the finalists of the 'Earth shot Prize', commonly dubbed as 'Eco Oscars'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar spoke at the COP26 conference in Glasgow and made a direct call for the world to come together and save the planet. Vinisha was one of the finalists of the Earthshot Prize, which is also often dubbed as the 'Eco Oscars'.

Prince William invited the young speaker to speak at the meeting to discuss clean technology and innovation at the climate conference. Global leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden attended the event where Vinisha's speech invoked a rousing response.

NDTV quoted the Tamil Nadu girl quoted, "Many of my generations are angry and frustrated at leaders who've made empty promises and failed to deliver. And we have every reason to be angry. But I've no time for anger. I want to act. I'm not just a girl from India. I'm a girl from Earth and I'm proud to be so. I'm also a student, innovator, environmentalist and entrepreneur but most importantly, I'm an optimist."

Called Upon World Leaders To Back Innovation

She called upon the world leaders to back the innovation, projects and solutions developed by young minds so that the economy is not built by fossil fuels, smoke and pollution. She further mentioned that it was now time to stop looking back at old debates because the world needed a new vision for the future. Therefore, she asked the leaders to invest their time, money and energy in the younger generation's future.

Idea Of Solar-Powered Steel Ironing Cart

The teenager's solar-powered steel ironing cart was made through the Earthshot Prize finalist cut for its innovative thought of replacing dirty charcoal with clean energy from the sun. She further underlined that there is a 'NO STOP Button' when it comes to climate change. Prince William designed the Earthshot Prize to look out for the most inspiring and innovative to the most significant environmental challenges facing the planet.

Also Read: Kerala HC Declares Bylaws Barring Flatowners From Keeping Pets In Premises

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Glassgow 
COP26 
Indian Teen 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X