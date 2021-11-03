'Angry, Frustrated At World Leaders Who Made Empty Promises', Indian Teen's Call For Action

The 15-year-old Vinisha Umashankar spoke at the COP26 conference in Glasgow and made a direct call for the world to come together and save the planet. Vinisha was one of the finalists of the Earthshot Prize, which is also often dubbed as the 'Eco Oscars'.

Prince William invited the young speaker to speak at the meeting to discuss clean technology and innovation at the climate conference. Global leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden attended the event where Vinisha's speech invoked a rousing response.

NDTV quoted the Tamil Nadu girl quoted, "Many of my generations are angry and frustrated at leaders who've made empty promises and failed to deliver. And we have every reason to be angry. But I've no time for anger. I want to act. I'm not just a girl from India. I'm a girl from Earth and I'm proud to be so. I'm also a student, innovator, environmentalist and entrepreneur but most importantly, I'm an optimist."

Called Upon World Leaders To Back Innovation

She called upon the world leaders to back the innovation, projects and solutions developed by young minds so that the economy is not built by fossil fuels, smoke and pollution. She further mentioned that it was now time to stop looking back at old debates because the world needed a new vision for the future. Therefore, she asked the leaders to invest their time, money and energy in the younger generation's future.

Idea Of Solar-Powered Steel Ironing Cart

The teenager's solar-powered steel ironing cart was made through the Earthshot Prize finalist cut for its innovative thought of replacing dirty charcoal with clean energy from the sun. She further underlined that there is a 'NO STOP Button' when it comes to climate change. Prince William designed the Earthshot Prize to look out for the most inspiring and innovative to the most significant environmental challenges facing the planet.

