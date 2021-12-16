Durga Puja Makes Way To UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

All section
Caste discrimination
West Bengal,  16 Dec 2021 6:08 AM GMT

The agency confirmed the list during the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added West Bengal's Durga Puja Festival (also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava) to its 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list of 2021.

The agency confirmed the list on Wednesday, December 15, during the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Times of India reported.

Delighted with the recognition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a moment of pride and joy for every Indian.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee pondered upon the importance of the auspicious festival and said it was an emotional moment for Bengali's across the world.

"Cultural heritage is not limited to monuments and objects collections; it also includes traditions or living expressions inherited from ancestors and passed on to generations, such as performing arts, oral traditions, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe," TOI quoted UNESCO's statement.

Durga Puja

Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival is celebrated as a homage to the goddess Maa Durga. According to Hindu mythology, the day marks the victory of good over evil as the goddess killed demon king Mahishasur. It is believed that the deity visits her abode during this time to bless her devotees.

The five-day celebration witnesses tens of thousands of pandals and community events organised in the state. One could enjoy public performances of religion and art and artists and designers coming together showcasing their works.

Of these, the maximum number of events are held in the capital, Kolkata. Reportedly, many of these organisations had urged UNESCO to recognise the festival.

