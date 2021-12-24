DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenous High-Speed HEAT Abhyas

The flight test of domestic High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas was successfully completed on Thursday, December 23. The test was conducted from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast, Odisha.

Addition-To Armed Forces

The indigenous flight Abhyas has been jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bengaluru, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), and other DRDO laboratories, ANI reported. The aircraft has been created to achieve the requirements of the aerial targets of the Indian Armed Forces.

Functionality

According to the report, a ground-based controller, a domestic MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System, controls the aircraft and the Flight Control Computer, which helps it follow the pre-designated path in the autonomous mode.

During the launch, two boosters provided acceleration, and a small turbojet engine was used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance. Besides, the domestic data link designed by Bengaluru based Industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated and lauded the team for the successful launch and said that the test was a testimony of synergy between scientists and industry.

Also Read: Karnataka Passes Anti-Conversion Bill; Opposition Calls It Govt's 'Intent To Increase Communal Tension'