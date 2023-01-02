This Woman Left Secure Bank Job To Pursue Her Passion In Ayurveda; Now Owns Successful Beauty Brand

Businesses built on passion have a different impact, and they not only stand out but also inspire with the story of their inception. Time and again, we have heard many inspirational tales of passion projects turning into profitable ventures.

But is it enough? And, more importantly, why businesses built on ardour excel in the long run and become game-changing. One such project is Just Herbs, a home-grown, award-winning, and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-a certified Ayurvedic brand famous for its catalogue of organic beauty products.

Know About 'Just Herbs'

The story starts with Dr Neena Chopra, a dynamic biochemistry student who could not pursue her interests post-marriage. While working in a bank, she was always drawn toward ayurveda and experimenting with her knowledge. Once the kids grew up, Chopra left her banking job and rekindled her love for ayurveda. She set up a lab in her home and began doing what his son Arush, now the founder of Just Herbs, describes as 'Magic.'

With no idea of business in mind, Dr Neena Chopra started experimenting with herbs and plants to make lotions and creams she would share with her friends and relatives. Her son Arush was baffled to see the response it received, and all his friends and relatives were amazed by the product's results and kept asking for more.

Later his wife Megha, now the Brand Director for Just Herbs, told him about the practicality of taking it up as a business idea. This was when the duo decided to build it into an ayurvedic beauty brand. What started as a passion for exploring ayurveda became a million-dollar company.

The Power Of Passion

Sometimes, all you need is passion. The power of passion is so strong that it can open production and distribution channels independently. Dr Neena, for example, wasn't a marketing person, and when ayurveda was not a mainstream word in the beauty and makeup industry, she left her stable job to do what she wanted.

Was there an end goal in mind? Not really. What she had was ink to explore her potential in a field she is passionate about. She had the courage and determination to challenge the generally accepted 'stable job' lifestyle of 9-5 and wished to explore her potential. Of course, it's not an isolated journey. Even for Dr Neena, her son and daughter-in-law's contributions made her passion into a full-fledged business.

Passion is like a seed that grows into a tree when appropriately nourished. It drives success and persistence. Additionally, since the enthusiasm and dedication of the entrepreneur are often contagious, companies created on passion generally have a strong connection with their clients. This may result in a devoted clientele, which is necessary for any company to succeed. The brand and the brand story instil authenticity and connection with the brand.

