Uplifting

82-Yr-Old Odisha Doctor Provides Treatment To Poor Free Of Cost, Gets Nominated For Padma Shri

Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the tribal districts in the state.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   29 Jan 2021 4:11 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: The New Indian Express

In a village in Odisha's Ganjam district, poor patients are fortunate to get access to medical treatment for free. 82-year-old Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi did not let age become a barrier to his passion for serving the needy. He has been conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, this year.

As per The New Indian Express, Dr Pathi is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the tribal districts in the state. Another report mentioned that he has been providing free healthcare services through his charitable organisation— Bharadwaj Gurukul Ashram.

Born on August 1, 1939, in Sukunda village near Berhampur, he completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and MS from England. In 1972, he went to England as a Common Wealth Medical Fellow and worked at Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, Liverpool and Birmingham.

He decided to leave this affluent life abroad and returned back to Odisha and served in VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Post-retirement, he came back to Sukunda and decided to dedicate himself to serve the poor.

Reports have also stated that the retired professor has been conducting bone marrow test of the underprivileged including tribals free for more than three decades.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

