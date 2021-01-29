82-Yr-Old Odisha Doctor Provides Treatment To Poor Free Of Cost, Gets Nominated For Padma Shri

In a village in Odisha's Ganjam district, poor patients are fortunate to get access to medical treatment for free. 82-year-old Dr Krishna Mohan Pathi did not let age become a barrier to his passion for serving the needy. He has been conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, this year.

Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi, people's doctor from Ganjam, is known for serving the underprivileged. With Padma Shri in the field of 'Medicine', he is being recognized for his pioneering work in Tribal healthcare. #PadmaAwards2021 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/vKSai3i5fF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 27, 2021

As per The New Indian Express, Dr Pathi is a well-known orthopaedic surgeon and has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the tribal districts in the state. Another report mentioned that he has been providing free healthcare services through his charitable organisation— Bharadwaj Gurukul Ashram.



Born on August 1, 1939, in Sukunda village near Berhampur, he completed his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and MS from England. In 1972, he went to England as a Common Wealth Medical Fellow and worked at Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, Liverpool and Birmingham.

He decided to leave this affluent life abroad and returned back to Odisha and served in VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. Post-retirement, he came back to Sukunda and decided to dedicate himself to serve the poor.

Reports have also stated that the retired professor has been conducting bone marrow test of the underprivileged including tribals free for more than three decades.

