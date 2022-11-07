Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh, Who Has Delivered Over 2,400 Girl Child In Last 11 Years Without Any Charge

Ganesh Rakh, a doctor from Pune, runs a maternity and multispecialty hospital in the Hadapsar, aiming to raise awareness about infanticide and female foeticide. The doctor provides free delivery of female infants at his hospital as part of his "Beti Bachao Janandolan" programme.

According to Dr Rakh, the small initiative he launched in 2012 at his Medicare Hospital has now extended to other states and some African nations.

Delivered Over 2,400 Infants Without Charging Fees

The Pune doctor claims to have delivered more than 2,400 girl children for free over the course of the last 11 years, according to The Indian Express.

The doctor decided to waive the entire medical fee if a girl was born and later named the initiative "Beti Bachao Janandolan". He decided so after observing that some families would happily visit the hospital and pay the bills if a boy was born, but if a child was a girl, there was an indifferent approach.

Dr Rakh, while holding a girl in his hand, stated, "Before 2012, in the hospital's early years, we came across different experiences here where, in certain cases, if a girl was delivered, the family members would hesitate to come to meet her. That picture struck me and gave me a fillip to do something to save the girl child and create awareness about gender equality."

Hospital Staff Celebrates Arrival Of Girl Child

The hospital staff ensures the infant receives a hearty greeting in addition to the free delivery by adorning the lobby with flowers and balloons, cutting a cake, and raising slogans endorsing the girl child.

A doctor associated with the mission, Dr Lalasaheb Gaikwad, said, "The goal of such a celebration at the time of a child's discharge is to make the parents feel proud and make the birth of a baby girl a special occasion."

As per a government survey, in the past ten years, there have been more than six crore cases of female foeticide. In Dr Rakh's words, this is a kind of 'genocide.' Further, Dr Shivdeep Undre, a doctor working at the same hospital, said gender sensitisation campaigns are being carried out across the nation's states as part of the mission.

