All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh, Who Has Delivered Over 2,400 Girl Child In Last 11 Years Without Any Charge

Image Credit- India.com

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh, Who Has Delivered Over 2,400 Girl Child In Last 11 Years Without Any Charge

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  7 Nov 2022 7:42 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-07T13:14:22+05:30check update history

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

As part of the "Beti Bachao Janandolan" programme that Dr Rakh launched in 2012, and which has now spread to other states and some African nations, he provides free delivery of female infants at his hospital to create awareness about female foeticide and infanticide.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ganesh Rakh, a doctor from Pune, runs a maternity and multispecialty hospital in the Hadapsar, aiming to raise awareness about infanticide and female foeticide. The doctor provides free delivery of female infants at his hospital as part of his "Beti Bachao Janandolan" programme.

According to Dr Rakh, the small initiative he launched in 2012 at his Medicare Hospital has now extended to other states and some African nations.

Delivered Over 2,400 Infants Without Charging Fees

The Pune doctor claims to have delivered more than 2,400 girl children for free over the course of the last 11 years, according to The Indian Express.

The doctor decided to waive the entire medical fee if a girl was born and later named the initiative "Beti Bachao Janandolan". He decided so after observing that some families would happily visit the hospital and pay the bills if a boy was born, but if a child was a girl, there was an indifferent approach.

Dr Rakh, while holding a girl in his hand, stated, "Before 2012, in the hospital's early years, we came across different experiences here where, in certain cases, if a girl was delivered, the family members would hesitate to come to meet her. That picture struck me and gave me a fillip to do something to save the girl child and create awareness about gender equality."

Hospital Staff Celebrates Arrival Of Girl Child

The hospital staff ensures the infant receives a hearty greeting in addition to the free delivery by adorning the lobby with flowers and balloons, cutting a cake, and raising slogans endorsing the girl child.

A doctor associated with the mission, Dr Lalasaheb Gaikwad, said, "The goal of such a celebration at the time of a child's discharge is to make the parents feel proud and make the birth of a baby girl a special occasion."

As per a government survey, in the past ten years, there have been more than six crore cases of female foeticide. In Dr Rakh's words, this is a kind of 'genocide.' Further, Dr Shivdeep Undre, a doctor working at the same hospital, said gender sensitisation campaigns are being carried out across the nation's states as part of the mission.

Also Read: Defying Norms! These Bhopal Women Are All Set For Swimming Trials Of 18th National Masters Championships

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Baby Girl 
Beti Bachao 
Pune Doctor 
Ganesh Rakh 

Must Reads

'India's Last Tea Shop' In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra
Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World
Acing The Shuttle: India Wins Multiple Medals at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships
Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh, Who Has Delivered Over 2,400 Girl Child In Last 11 Years Without Any Charge
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X