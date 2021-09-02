Delhi's Biggest Village Builds Exclusive Library For Women Preparing For Competitive Exams

The Karala village in North West Delhi has emerged as an inspiration for the rural and urban areas. The North West district administration has built an all-women community-level library to boost the enthusiasm of women appearing for competitive examinations.

These women and girls are preparing for medical, engineering, UPSC and other entrance examinations.

Inauguration of Library for women at Karala village in North West district was held today in presence of DM North West, SDM Kanjhawala and IAS (P). We are thankful to Vision IAS for providing competitive books and infrastructure. @saumya__ias @yadavVish21_IAS pic.twitter.com/kYbtSlBXiK — DM North West Delhi (@DM_NorthWest) August 31, 2021

A Safe Haven For Women, Girls



A first-of-its-kind, initiative has been taken under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. District Magistrate, Cheshta Yadav, said that the district did not have any exclusive library for women earlier. Only private libraries were available, but that too at a farther distance from the village, The New Indian Express reported.

The community-level library provides a massive space and utmost security for women and is near to the village.

The books are selected by Vision IAS, a centre training aspirants for civil services examinations. The interiors are designed with paintings by Vrikshit Foundation.

The administration is also looking forward to opening guidance and counselling centres at regular intervals for competitive exams, the officer added.

Sub-District Magistrate of Kanjhawala, Saumya Sharma, said the library was built on priority. Quoting an example of a woman from the Majri village, who cleared the competitive exam with a distinction, Sharma said the library could help others achieve their dreams and trained in a better way.

Sharma said the administration was seeking to build a library for a long time, as they received several requests from the residents. "The men approached us and requested for the library to be set up at the community level for women," the officer was quoted as saying.

"More such libraries should be built," she added.

