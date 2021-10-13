Delhi Rolls Out 'Anganwadi On Wheels' To Fulfill Nutritional And Health Needs Of Children

The Delhi government, on Monday, October 11, launched the 'Anganwadi on Wheels' initiative, which aims at meeting the nutritional and health needs of children. The services are for those kids who are unable to visit Anganwadi centres and provide them nutrition-rich food as well as educational and health-related benefits, an official statement said.

The unique initiative was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the occasion of International Girl Child Day, NDTV reported.



"Under the ''Anganwadi on Wheels'', the Delhi Government aims to reach even those kids who are unable to reach the Anganwadi due to any reason," Sisodia said.



"Kids up to the age of 0-6 years will be able to get early childhood care and education by trained Anganwadi workers through these buses. Nutritious food will also be given to them," he said.

दिल्ली में आंगनबाड़ी ऑन व्हील्स बस सेवा की शुरुआत। घर-घर बच्चों तक पहुंचेगी अच्छी शिक्षा और पोषण आहार। pic.twitter.com/ekO1h87Ixk — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 11, 2021





Nutritious Food And Quality Education

He said that the Kejriwal government is committed to providing better facilities to every child in the national capital, The New Indian Express reported.



"The vision of CM is that every child in the city should be able to get nutritious food and quality education," the deputy CM said.



The goal is to reach even the most marginalised sections of society and neglected people through government schemes and improve their lives. It is necessary to work for the betterment of any child, but it is imperative to work for the same," he added.



Delhi Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam said the government is working in the field of women and child advancement on a priority basis. She said that the department has developed an integrated hub model for the care and protection of girls and women. Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal was also present at the event.

Also Read: Haryana Govt Lifts 54-Yr-Old Order Barring Govt Employees From Joining RSS, Jamaat-e-Islami



