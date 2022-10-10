Setting Inspiration! Daily Wager's Son Cracks Civil Service Exams Without Any Coaching Or Support

The proverb "Where there's a will, there's a way" continues to prove itself time and again. This time, it is through a daily wager's son who worked relentlessly and earned his position in the civil services. Muna Sethy, a 27-year-old, cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examinations on his fourth try with absolutely no coaching and entirely his hard work.

The civil services are competitive examinations that many practice and avail coaching for years to make the cut. Amidst such a competitive crowd, who have had the privilege of getting the necessary training and backing, Muna has proved his capabilities solely through his own efforts.

A Win Celebrated By An Entire Village

In terms of education and opportunities, there are many limitations that are posed to people who hail from remote villages. Starting from the connectivity issues to the reach of services, people living in remote villages have not had it easy trying to make it to the list.

In such a scenario, a daily wager's son from the Dhenkanal district in Odisha has cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination through sheer hard work and determination. Muna Sethy did not let his failures hold him back and surpassed all odds to secure the 76th rank in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examinations.

Sethy is the youngest son of Rabindra Sethi and Basanti Sethi. Rabindra works as a daily wager, and Basanti washes the clothes of the villagers to help the family earn a decent income.

Through these sources of income, both parents were able to fund Sethy's primary and college education at Navodaya Saranga and Ravenshaw College. However, he could not pursue it further into post-graduation due to an illness that had come upon him at the time.

He then decided to spread the knowledge that he had gained over time and take tuition for children. For over a year, he has been teaching many kids and contributing to his family's income by this means. Alongside all of this, he was also preparing to give his first attempt at the civil examinations.

On the first attempt, he was unable to clear the prelims, and by the second and third attempts, he could not clear the mains. Not disheartened by any of those, he took it up as a learning experience and practised even more, after which he was able to clear the examinations within the fourth attempt. His parents and the entire village have been rejoicing over Sethy's win ever since.

An article by the New Indian Express quoted him saying that as an OAS officer, he would work for the poor and devote his time to the proper implementation of schemes that would help in poverty alleviation and the promotion of education.

